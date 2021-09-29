Mission Produce Debuts New Mega Distribution Center in Laredo, Texas; Stephen Fink, Ben Barnard, Carl Morse, and Pete Saenz Discuss

OXNARD, CA - As a trade writer and lover of words, I can tell you that “mega” is not one that appears often. However, Mission Produce is changing that as the grand opening of its new mega center in Laredo, Texas, on September 29, was announced. The opening of this forward distribution center (FDC) and third-party logistics (3PL) facility comes in celebration of the company’s first anniversary of its initial public offering (IPO) and is strategically positioned to enhance customer service, increase flexibility, and expand capabilities for Mission’s customers.