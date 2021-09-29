CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laredo, TX

Mission Produce Debuts New Mega Distribution Center in Laredo, Texas; Stephen Fink, Ben Barnard, Carl Morse, and Pete Saenz Discuss

By Jenna Plasterer
andnowuknow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXNARD, CA - As a trade writer and lover of words, I can tell you that “mega” is not one that appears often. However, Mission Produce is changing that as the grand opening of its new mega center in Laredo, Texas, on September 29, was announced. The opening of this forward distribution center (FDC) and third-party logistics (3PL) facility comes in celebration of the company’s first anniversary of its initial public offering (IPO) and is strategically positioned to enhance customer service, increase flexibility, and expand capabilities for Mission’s customers.

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Laredo, TX
Business
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
Industry
City
Mission, TX
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Saenz
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy