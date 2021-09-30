CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson: Mets likely to make Rojas decision before others

By JERRY BEACH Associated Press
Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas’ fate as New York Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations. With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas' contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said Wednesday he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.

