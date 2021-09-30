Alderson: Mets likely to make Rojas decision before others

The Mets are less than one day removed from the end of their season, but the organization is already moving on from their manager. The Mets announced Monday afternoon that they have declined their option on Luis Rojas, marking a move toward a new face in the dugout to try and lead New York out of its recent losing ways, which continued in 2021 with a final record of 77-85. Decisions in regards to the rest of the coaching staff will be made in the next "several days," per the team's statement.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO