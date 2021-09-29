Saying thank you to The Pokagon Fund in Union Pier
UNION PIER — A permanent “thank you” to The Pokagon Fund was unveiled at the new downtown Union Pier trailhead during a Sept. 24 “Street Party.”. Pulling the veil off the “water feature” and fountain designed by Steve Nesci of Nesci Landscapes in the front, left portion of the trailhead property were New Buffalo Township Supervisor Michelle Heit, Chikaming Township Supervisor David Bunte, and Dan Petersen, executive director of The Pokagon Fund.www.harborcountry-news.com
