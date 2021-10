Sept 30 (Reuters) - Olaplex Holdings Inc, owned by private equity firm Advent International, priced shares in its intial public offering at $21 per share, which will begin trading on Thursday, the hair products maker said.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said on Thursday it has upsized its offering to 73.7 million shares. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)