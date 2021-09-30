CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allison Santa-Cruz | We need to rethink the function of modern fraternities

By Allison Santa-Cruz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssaults that occur in college fraternities, though ubiquitous, are often overlooked. The assault that allegedly occurred at the Psi Upsilon chapter house, also known as Castle, on Sept. 4 is no exception. Not only does this concerning allegation raise pressing questions about race, campus safety, and University communication, but it also highlights the broader implications of assaults on campuses across the country that preceded it. There have been outcries and protests, but nothing seems to shift permanently. The cyclic existence of parties with fights, sexual assaults, alcohol poisoning, and even death seems as if it may never end. How do we end this cycle? Do we even have the agency to do so?

