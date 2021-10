Representative of Greek modernism, architect and urban planner Aristomenis Provelengios (1914 – 1999) is a renowned figure in the Greek architecture scene. Having worked in the office of Le Corbusier in Paris, he is one of the architects that helped bring modernist architecture to Greece, and several of his buildings are celebrated, still standing in Athens to this day. One of them, a relatively compact house in the downtown neighbourhood of Kypseli, is now the home of contemporary architect Dionisis Sotovikis – and one of the key sites to visit during the inaugural Athens Design Forum this autumn.

