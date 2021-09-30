CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo denies it supplied developers with tools for a 4K Switch

By Mary Dehart
Cover picture for the articleA Bloomberg report claims that Nintendo provided at least 11 developers with a toolkit to create games for the Switch that support 4K graphics. Shortly after it was published, though, the gaming giant has issued a statement firmly denying that it’s supplying tools to drive the development of titles for a 4K console. “[T]his report is not true,” the company tweeted. Further, it reiterated that it has no plans for a new Switch model other than the OLED variant that’s coming out on October 8th.

