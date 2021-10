This letter is in regard to the 25 August 2021 Guest Column article authored by Mr. Craig Jones. Thank you very much Mr. Jones for your words which so aptly reflect the thoughts and feelings shared by so many. I can’t help by believe that there are countless Americans who agree with the ideas and thoughts presented in your article. Our thoughts and prayers go out daily to the Americans who are still trapped in Afghanistan. Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the 13 families of the military members who lost their lives so tragically after the cowardly bomb attack. “A failure in leadership” I think though is too kind a phrase given the circumstances and fallout to describe the failure of government leaders (or more accurately, the failure of individuals sitting in leadership positions) to describe the failure of government leaders today.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO