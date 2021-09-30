Post Office Changes to Go Into Effect Just Ahead of the Holiday Season

We all depend on the post office in this country to deliver bills, cards, gifts, and such. Every day most of us know when the mail should arrive at our home and have a daily, weekly, or such to gather the messages delivered. Unfortunately, this critical method of communication has long been embattled by funding, labor, and performance concerns to keep it fluid and operational at a level we have all come to expect. In recent years many changes in service, pricing, and delivery times have been instituted to balance the budget of this massive organization. In October 2021, we are about to again see many changes at our post office.