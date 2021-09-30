CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd’s Hat Trick Pushes Pirates Past Wildcats

By Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADNA — It was a senior scoring party for the Adna Pirates Wednesday night, as the home team came away with a 5-0 win over visiting Ocosta. Senior forward Kaylin Todd recorded a hat trick, with goals in the 31st, 42nd, and 48th minutes. Senior Presley Smith got the scoring started in the 26th minute off an assist from senior Faith Wellander, and senior Summer White scored the game’s last goal in the 59th minute off a pass from senior Sadie Burdick.

