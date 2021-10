Bitcoin (BTC/USD) pressing against $50k. Alt-coin market gearing up for higher prices. Bitcoin is leading the cryptocurrency higher with the market leader rallying over 20% from the lows seen last Thursday. The technical breakout above the short-term downtrend has allowed BTC to take out old levels of resistance, and all three simple moving averages, as positive sentiment continues to buoy the cryptocurrency space. Last week I looked at total market capitalization levels holding back the space and these are now beginning to fall as the Bitcoin rising tide is floating all the alt-coins boats. The next level of interest is at $2.244 trillion, a level already under pressure.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO