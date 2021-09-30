CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper Dies of COVID-19 at 67

By The Chronicle staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper has died. His partner Bobbi Barnes announced his death due to COVID-19 Wednesday night on Facebook. He was 67. “As I write this, Gary is in Heaven telling everyone about a small town half-way between Seattle and Portland and 20 miles east of I-5,” she wrote. “I can not thank him enough for being the best friend ever, a fun travel partner, and a person who made me a better person just by the way he lived his life. He may have lost his battle with COVID, but he won the lottery with friends, family, and constituents who loved and supported him. Thank you all.”

Cari Leet
6d ago

Sadly this is just more proof that being vaccinated doesn't stop you from contracting covid-19 or dying from it. My heart goes out to his family.

