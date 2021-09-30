Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper Dies of COVID-19 at 67

Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper has died. His partner Bobbi Barnes announced his death due to COVID-19 Wednesday night on Facebook. He was 67. “As I write this, Gary is in Heaven telling everyone about a small town half-way between Seattle and Portland and 20 miles east of I-5,” she wrote. “I can not thank him enough for being the best friend ever, a fun travel partner, and a person who made me a better person just by the way he lived his life. He may have lost his battle with COVID, but he won the lottery with friends, family, and constituents who loved and supported him. Thank you all.”