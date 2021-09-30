CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bill Cosby Promotes Boosie Badazz's "My Struggle," Wants It To Be A "Box Office Success"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day after stating that he believed R. Kelly "got railroaded" with a guilty verdict, Bill Cosby is back in headlines. The veteran entertainer knows a thing or two about the effects of a sex crimes scandal and the feeling had when learning of a conviction, so he expressed sympathy to the music icon. Cosby has often come forward to speak up for those that he believes deserve support or for those that defend him against allegations of sexual misconduct. Following his remarks about Kelly, Cosby reappeared on his Instagram to give a shoutout to Boosie Badazz, a longtime supporter.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 1

Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
MOVIES
thesource.com

Bill Cosby and His Spokesman Suggest R. Kelly Can Successfully Appeal Conviction

Bill Cosby is speaking out in support of R. Kelly. The fallen TV father of America spoke out via his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, and stated R. Kelly is being “railroaded.”. On Monday, R. Kelly was found guilty of being the orchestrator of a scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex. The New York Times reports R. Kelly was found guilty on each count named in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
R Kelly
Person
Boosie Badazz
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Banned From Instagram Again After Asking Drake For Help

It's a big week for Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rap icon just released his new biopic, promoting it all over social media. Because of his situation on Instagram though, where he keeps getting banned for violating the app's guidelines, it's been difficult for the film to gain traction on the platform. And now, after asking Drake to help get the word out about his movie, Boosie has to create yet another Instagram profile because his old one, which was already an alternate account, has been suspended.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Says He Left Mo3 Cameo In "My Struggle" To Honor The Late Rapper

Since dropping his new movie My Struggle last Friday, Boosie Badazz has been on one. After letting everyone know Soulja Boy was the first rapper to buy the movie and begging Drake to promote My Struggle in Canada, Boosie was stripped of yet another Instagram account, called his latest suspension an act of racism and invoked Martin Luther King Jr. in saying that the legendary civil rights leader would be "pissed off" about people pirating the film.
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

Boosie Badazz's Instagram Page Taken Down After He Pleads With Drake to Promote His New Film

Upon learning his account gets deleted from the photo-sharing platform, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper turns to Twitter to continue promoting his new movie, 'My Struggle'. AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)'s Instagram page has been removed yet again. After he pleaded with fellow rapper Drake to promote his new film called "My Struggle", the "Wipe Me Down" spitter took to Twitter to lament the removal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#American
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says MLK "Would Be Pissed Off" About People Pirating "My Struggle"

Between being kicked off of Instagram for the umpteenth time and people pirating his biopic, Boosie Badazz has had enough. The rapper recently shared My Struggle, a film about his life that his fans have enjoyed. Boosie hosted a premiered with his family and famous friends, and while it is a celebratory moment for the Louisiana legend, he has repeatedly taken to social media with his frustrations.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Is Feeling "Blessed" As He Gives Intimate Look Into His Bedroom

He's been doing his best to say on Instagram, but Boosie Badazz continues to be thwarted at every turn. When Facebook and Instagram went down for the bulk of yesterday (October 4), Boosie said it was retribution for how they have been treating him. Officials made it clear that the rapper had been banned from the platform, but he continues to return with the hopes of flying under the radar for as long as possible.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Boosie Badazz Asks Drake To Promote His ‘My Struggle’ Film: ‘Know You Got Power. Help Me Out’

After a disappointing debut week, Boosie Badazz asked Drake to help promote his My Struggle biopic in the Canadian market in order to improve its sales. “Ay Drake, I need you to tell Canada fuck with my biopic,” Boosie said in a new Instagram video. “Go f*ck with my film. Go on tell the 6 go fuck with my film. [I] know you got power. Help me out, n****a.” Shortly after his plea, Boosie took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that his Instagram had been suspended due to asking Drake for help. The Baton Rouge MC had already had his account disabled back in August, after he slapped a man in the music video for his DaBaby collab “Period.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bill Cosby's Publicist Catches Heat For R. Kelly "Railroaded" Comments

When we see statements or comments being made from someone's account, we obviously believe it comes from that person. Sure, people are known to quote others, but that is, usually, made clear. However, that has not been the case with Bill Cosby, and now the public is reevaluating several of the elderly actor's recent comments.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

Boosie Honors Mo3 In New Movie, Bill Cosby Supports

So Boosie’s director hat is getting big with his new movie titled “My Struggle!” The movie details pivotal moments in the Louisiana natives life and of course the journey of his musical career. With a budget of only about $250,000, Badazz flipped the script and brought in about $1 million on the FIRST DAY of the release last Friday!
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

Boosie Badazz Cut From 'Legendz of the Streetz Tour' Following Onstage Fight

The 'Wipe Me Down' spitter finds himself being removed from the Greensboro and Baltimore tours after he was allegedly involved in an altercation during his set at Atlanta's show. AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) can no longer perform at upcoming shows of the "Legendz of the Streetz Tour". After...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Atlanta Concert Shut Down After Brawl Breaks Out Onstage

Atlanta, GA – Boosie Badazz was mid-performance at the Legendz of the Streetz concert in Atlanta on Friday night (October 1) when a brawl broke out onstage. In footage obtained by TMZ, a man exits the DJ booth and confronts another man onstage. It wasn’t long before fists were flying and all hell had broken loose.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Confirms He Was Kicked Off "Legendz Of The Streetz" Tour

Boosie Badazz is certainly an artist that rightfully deserved a slot on the "Legendz Of The Streetz" tour which also includes names like Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Rick Ross, and plenty of others. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst during the second show of the tour in Atlanta. While most artists on the line-up had already hit the stage, Boosie Badazz was only able to perform two songs before an altercation broke out on stage and all hell broke loose.
MUSIC
HOT 107.9

Fight Erupts Onstage During Boosie BadAzz Concert – Video

Boosie BadAzz's set at a recent stop on the the Legendz of the Streetz Tour was cut short when it ended in violence. The tour stop happened at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday (Oct. 1). Boosie shared the stage with the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil' Kim and more. Unfortunately, fans wanting to see Boosie only got a very shortened performance. According to TMZ, the Louisiana rapper only got about two minutes into his show before a fight broke out onstage behind him. It is unclear what sparked the altercation.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Makes Statement After Guilty Verdict, Fans Protest Outside Courthouse

His defense attempted to sway the jury in their favor during closing arguments by comparing R. Kelly to the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mike Pence, but the conclusion of the singer's sex trafficking trial did not end as they'd hoped. On Monday (September 27), Kelly began his week by learning that he was found guilty of over a dozen counts relating to sex crimes, bribery, trafficking, and soon, he will learn his fate at sentencing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy