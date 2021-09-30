Bill Cosby Promotes Boosie Badazz's "My Struggle," Wants It To Be A "Box Office Success"

After a disappointing debut week, Boosie Badazz asked Drake to help promote his My Struggle biopic in the Canadian market in order to improve its sales. “Ay Drake, I need you to tell Canada fuck with my biopic,” Boosie said in a new Instagram video. “Go f*ck with my film. Go on tell the 6 go fuck with my film. [I] know you got power. Help me out, n****a.” Shortly after his plea, Boosie took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that his Instagram had been suspended due to asking Drake for help. The Baton Rouge MC had already had his account disabled back in August, after he slapped a man in the music video for his DaBaby collab “Period.”

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO