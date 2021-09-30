Bill Cosby Promotes Boosie Badazz's "My Struggle," Wants It To Be A "Box Office Success"
One day after stating that he believed R. Kelly "got railroaded" with a guilty verdict, Bill Cosby is back in headlines. The veteran entertainer knows a thing or two about the effects of a sex crimes scandal and the feeling had when learning of a conviction, so he expressed sympathy to the music icon. Cosby has often come forward to speak up for those that he believes deserve support or for those that defend him against allegations of sexual misconduct. Following his remarks about Kelly, Cosby reappeared on his Instagram to give a shoutout to Boosie Badazz, a longtime supporter.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 1