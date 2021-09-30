Powell, Lagarde renew assurances on inflation surge as temporary

Overall risk tone is that of caution given several lingering risks i.e. higher energy prices, US debt ceiling, China real estate concerns, withdrawal of accommodation by central banks. Higher crude and natural gas prices have caused inflation expectations to move higher. Brent is at USD 82 per barrel while natural gas prices have risen to USD 6.25 per mmbtu. US 2y breakevens rose above 2.70% for the first time since August. US 10y breakevens too are up 10bps at 2.48%, highest since May this year. Since the rise in nominal yields has been mainly on account of rise in inflation expectations (real yields have not risen), the Dollar has not strengthened much, except against the Yen which is more sensitive to nominal US yields. The Euro was steady around 1.16 and the Pound around 1.36 in trade yesterday. Focus today will be on the US September ADP private payroll data.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO