Celebrities

Ellen Pompeo Details Argument With Denzel Washington On 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Pompeo and Denzel Washington had a heated argument on the set of "Grey's Anatomy" when the latter directed an episode of the show. The "Grey's Anatomy" lead star shared her filming experience with Washington on the hit TV show on the "Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo" podcast. For the podcast episode, she reunited with her former co-star Patrick Dempsey and they talked about directing, with Pompeo encouraging Dempsey to do more of it.

