CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Art News October 2021

By Paradise News Team
paradisenewsfl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Museum of Photographic Arts, 400 N Ashley Drive Cube 200 in Tampa, presents Sea to Shining Sea. This exhibition starts with the premise of America the Beautiful and expands to include the playfulness and eclectic beauty of this country and its people. Artists include David Freese, Clyde Butcher, Joan Gentry, Don Kirby, Benjamin Dimmitt, Bruce Davidson, Bruce Dale, Mick Briscoe, Joan Gentry, Loren Nelson, and Bud Lee. Especially now, when so much of our natural environment feels at peril, it is good to be reminded of the beauty that surrounds us, and the expressions and interpretations that accompany it. For more information: fmopa.org.

www.paradisenewsfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
83degreesmedia.com

October Arts Roundup: Spooky screenings, art benefit sale, and more

Like to drink spirits? Love the theatre? Well, if you drink enough at Tampa Theatre’s new signature event SpiritsFest during their annual Nightmare on Franklin Street film event, you might just start seeing spooky things. While Nightmare on Franklin Street, presented by 13 Ugly Men, has so much to offer...
TAMPA, FL
Beloit Daily News

Art Center sets October exhibit

BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center’s October exhibits will feature the photography of Steve Edwards in the Main Gallery and the paintings of Creswell D’Sylva in the Bell Gallery. Steve Edwards began his photographic journey in 1980. He was inspired by the work of Gary Bernstein and local photographers Tom Johnson, Marie...
BELOIT, WI
chestertownspy.org

Mid-Shore Arts: The Academy Art Museum Craft Show is On for October

There was a bit of hesitation with volunteer leaders and staff about whether or not to hold the extremely popular Academy Art Museum Craft this year. This summer’s surprise visit of the Delta variant of the coronavirus was an unanticipated bump in the road as AAM trustee Diz Hormel took over this summer as the major fundraiser chair. Diz and AAM staff manager Jennifer Chrzanowski had to think twice before the museum decided to move ahead with plans with what may be one of the most popular crafts shows in the Mid-Atlantic region.
MUSEUMS
talbotspy.org

Oxford Fine Arts Opens Submissions October 1st

Located in Talbot County Maryland, the Oxford Community Center’s (OCC) annual three-day Fine Arts Show ushers in the busy summer season. The prestigious juried exhibit draws a wide selection of regional collectors as well as from major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. The much-anticipated annual show is well known throughout the region and celebrated as the season’s “kick-off” for art lovers.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Delta County Independent

October will be a busy month at TADA! Your Art Space

Fred and Annie Honchell have relocated their creative shop to 326 Main St., Suite 105, in the Columbine Village Mall, just down the hallway from Clyde’s Café in Delta. With hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, the gallery space features local artists including Fred Honchell, Isaiah St. Peter and Jean Marie Erlichmann Stortz.
DELTA, CO
historiccity

First Friday Art Walk on October 1st

The Art Galleries of St. Augustine has invited Historic City News subscribers to browse the latest art exhibits, enjoy refreshments, and live entertainment while they explore the galleries and talented artists that are proud to call St Augustine home during First Friday Art Walk; being held on Friday, October 1st, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
stardem.com

Studio B Art Gallery announces October exhibit

EASTON — Join Studio B Art Gallery for the opening of the fall exhibit “Enchanting Eastern Shore” on Oct. 1. The gallery’s “Enchanting Eastern Shore” exhibit opens during the First Friday Gallery Walk, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. New artwork by the gallery’s talented artists will be unveiled during the special reception. Selected works of art will feature scenes of beauty from all over Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The opening will include a meet and greet with gallery artists, refreshments, and great conversations about art and technique.
EASTON, MD
Newton Daily News

Traveling art exhibit coming to Legacy Plaza in October

The Iowa Artists’ traveling art exhibit will be arriving to Newton in October and will showcase for free several pieces of 2D and 3D artwork at Legacy Plaza. In July, Iowa Artists announced the launch of its 50th Anniversary Reboot 2.021 Traveling Art Exhibit, which would be showcased at five galleries and museums in the state. The traveling exhibit has been on display since Aug. 3 and will be available for viewing through Feb. 26, 2022.
NEWTON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Freese
CBS Baltimore

Free Fall Baltimore, Celebration Of The Arts, Returns In October

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Free Fall Baltimore is a free month-long celebration of the arts in the Charm City held during National Arts and Humanities Month. “Baltimore has a huge creative community and we’re just excited that we’re back online,” Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) Chief Operating Office of Marking and Programs Tonya Miller Hall said. BOPA coordinates all of the events at local museums, art galleries and performance venues. BOPA also helps local artists get involved. “This year alone, we gave over 50 grants to individual artists and communities so they could open their door and create programming to specifically...
BALTIMORE, MD
roswellartsfund.org

October is National Arts and Humanities Month

A note from Americans for the Arts on the role of the arts in 2021:. “The arts are the lifeblood of our communities, raising morale, creating community cohesion, and providing comfort during dark times, while also delivering a huge economic footprint. The sector has suffered devastating losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is vital that we support our creative workers in the months and years to come,” said Nolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “National Arts and Humanities Month gives us a chance to celebrate the values that the arts impart in our lives, and it is more important than ever that everyone take part to recognize the creative and cultural value of the arts and humanities in our communities.”
ROSWELL, GA
inkansascity.com

Four Art Events You Should Not Miss in October

A new exhibit, Weaving Splendor: Treasures of Asian Textiles, sumptuously illustrates the fascinating story of luxury global trade as practiced in Asia from the early 1500s to today. Skilled artisans wove luxury fibers, vibrantly colored, into carpets and fabrics distinctive by their patterns, which conveyed the identities, status, and taste of local communities, wealthy patrons, and eager consumers.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art News#Public Art#Art Museums#Fmopa#The Epicurean Hotel#D A De Los Muertos#Atelier De Sosi
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS ARTS CENTER OCTOBER FUNDRAISER

The Four Corners Arts Center is pleased to present Mike Laureanno on Sunday October 10 at 2:00 PM on the Meeting House grounds. Mike Laureanno hails from Fall River, MA and many of his songs deal with his gritty blue-collar hometown and the lives of his family and friends. He has performed on main stage at folk festivals and venues such as the New Bedford Folk Festival and The Narrows and he has won several songwriting contests, including the Woody Guthrie songwriting contest in 2016.
PERFORMING ARTS
thecommunityword.com

Art Alerts | October 2021

“Out the Other Side: A Post-Pandemic Celebration?” is a faculty exhibition at Bradley University’s Heuser Art Gallery through Oct. 8. “Temple” by Michael Aldag through Jan. 29. Closing reception 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan 29. Time Gallery, East Peoria. CINEMA. “Mass,” a drama starring Martha Plimpton in a story...
PEORIA, IL
southernminn.com

Paradise Center for the Arts begins October with two tributes

Paradise Center for the Arts starts the month of October with two tributes, John Denver and Heart Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2, respectively. Country Roads takes the stage Friday evening, headlined by Dennis Curley. Backed by a fabulous six-piece band, Curley adds a special touch to the music with personal recollections of growing up with John Denver’s music, as well as stories from friends and family. He also invites audience members to share their personal stories.
ENTERTAINMENT
muscatineiowa.gov

Free performances scheduled at Art Center in October

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Come celebrate the fall season with a pair of free outdoor performances at the Muscatine Art Center in October. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs, and snacks, and enjoy two free family-friendly performances along with the opening day of the Scarecrow and Jack-o-Lantern competition. “We are really...
MUSCATINE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Lake Oswego Review

October Arts: Meltzer's parachute on display at museum

Other items include Carnation Contemporary, Stephanie Chefas Project openings and Portland Open Studios.The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday this month on Oct. 6. Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info on those you plan to visit. • The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University has a new exhibit, "Louise Bourgeois: What is the Shape of This Problem," through Dec. 4. It's from the collections of Jordan D....
MUSEUMS
creativeloafing.com

ART BRIEF: Elevate Atlanta Art Festival kicks off in October

The month-long Elevate Atlanta Art Festival starts Oct. 1 and features cultural events, art exhibitions, dance performances, movie screenings, theater productions, mural painting, and music shows in Midtown, downtown, and southwest Atlanta. Camille Russell Love, who is with the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs, said, "In an effort to support independent artists and cultural organizations, we are working with the arts community across the city," broadwayworld.com.
ATLANTA, GA
Kankakee Daily Journal

2 October classes at Merchant Street Art Gallery

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be offering Flower Power Garden Stakes or Bowls on Oct. 15 and Comic Jam on Oct. 16. The gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Flower Power Garden Stakes or Bowls. At 6 or 7 p.m., blend glass powders...
KANKAKEE, IL
Secret SF

The Museum Of The African Diaspora Reopens October 21 With New Exhibitions

The building has undergone numerous renovations since closing at the start of the pandemic. San Francisco’s extraordinary Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) has served as a vital Bay Area institution since 2005. It’s one of the world’s few museums focusing solely on African Diaspora culture, and we are very lucky to enjoy it right here in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy