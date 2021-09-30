Art News October 2021
Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, 400 N Ashley Drive Cube 200 in Tampa, presents Sea to Shining Sea. This exhibition starts with the premise of America the Beautiful and expands to include the playfulness and eclectic beauty of this country and its people. Artists include David Freese, Clyde Butcher, Joan Gentry, Don Kirby, Benjamin Dimmitt, Bruce Davidson, Bruce Dale, Mick Briscoe, Joan Gentry, Loren Nelson, and Bud Lee. Especially now, when so much of our natural environment feels at peril, it is good to be reminded of the beauty that surrounds us, and the expressions and interpretations that accompany it. For more information: fmopa.org.www.paradisenewsfl.com
