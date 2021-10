Employers are on notice after the Biden administration announced that companies with 100 or more workers will be required to track employees who have received the COVID-19 vaccination and conduct weekly testing for those who are not immunized. For small to medium-sized companies, especially, the directive could seem daunting. I know many employers are still rebounding from 2020 and have limited resources available to implement and manage a new mandate, but the costs for non-compliance are steep, with fines of up to $14,000 per violation possible.

