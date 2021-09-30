Thomas L. Friedman: Do Democrats have the courage of Liz Cheney?

A few months ago I had the chance to have a long conversation with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. While we disagreed on many policy issues, I could not have been more impressed with her unflinching argument that Donald Trump represented an unprecedented threat to American democracy. I was also struck by her commitment to risk her reelection, all the issues she cares about, and even physical harm, to not only vote for Trump’s impeachment but also help lead the House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.