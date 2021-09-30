CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Thomas L. Friedman: Do Democrats have the courage of Liz Cheney?

By Thomas L. Friedman
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago I had the chance to have a long conversation with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. While we disagreed on many policy issues, I could not have been more impressed with her unflinching argument that Donald Trump represented an unprecedented threat to American democracy. I was also struck by her commitment to risk her reelection, all the issues she cares about, and even physical harm, to not only vote for Trump’s impeachment but also help lead the House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Meghan McCain: Democrat progressives have become 'toxically intolerant' after Sinema encounter

Meghan McCain has some words to Democrats over the recent treatment of Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. On Sunday, left-wing activists confronted Sinema in a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix and proceeded to film and follow her walking into a public bathroom. Despite filming someone in a bathroom without their consent is illegal in Arizona, protestors were insistent in hassling Sinema to supporting President Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan, which progressives are pushing to include amnesty for illegal immigrants.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
WLFI.com

Democrats attempt the near-impossible: Shaming Mitch McConnell

Democrats are trying something that almost never works: Shaming Mitch McConnell into doing the right thing by citing the national interest, historical precedent and governing norms. As the nation hurtles toward a financial catastrophe this month, President Joe Biden is heaping pressure on the Republican Senate minority leader to share...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Moderate Democrats#American#Justice Department#The White House#Gop#Republicans
Salt Lake Tribune

Ross Douthat: Cheer up, liberals. You have the America that you wanted.

There is a certain pall over American liberalism as negotiations over the infrastructure and reconciliation bills drag on — a feeling that even if a deal is negotiated (as I assume one will be), it will represent a last gasp for progressive policymaking, a final desperate advance before the American system’s rightward tilt restores Republican power or else a constitutional crisis hits.
U.S. POLITICS
Salt Lake Tribune

Maureen Dowd: Kyrsten Sinema stars in her own film

Washington - Just like the original Sphinx, the Phoenix Sphinx is blocking the way until those who would move ahead solve her riddle:. What does Kyrsten Sinema want? And why doesn’t she stick around to explain it?. Somehow, we have gotten ourselves in a perverse situation where Sinema and Joe...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
AFP

Feuding Democrats hint at compromise on Biden's embattled agenda

Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy