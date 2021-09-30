Asia could accelerate its transition to renewable energy, says power firm executive

The recent research publication on Global Renewable Energy Sources market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Renewable Energy Sources investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Renewable Energy Sources M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Players Profiled in the ?Renewable Energy Sources Market Study:, Enel, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy, ACCIONA, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation, Hawaiian Electric, Duke Energy, Innergex, Tata Power, EnBW, Invenergy, China Three Gorges Corporation, China Huaneng Group, SDIC Power Holdings, China Energy, China Datang Corporation & China Resources Power etc.
Comments / 0