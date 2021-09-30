CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia could accelerate its transition to renewable energy, says power firm executive

By Yen Nee Lee, @YenNee_Lee
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Asia could move more quickly in its transition to renewable energy, said an executive from Sembcorp Industries, a Singapore-based power and urban development company. "Definitely in terms of accelerating the transition, we could go faster," Eugene Cheng, the company's group chief financial officer, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...

IN THIS ARTICLE
