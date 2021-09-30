Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chambers; Lee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Lee County in east central Alabama * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 523 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Auburn, Opelika, Valley, Lanett, Notasulga, Smiths, Smiths Station, La Fayette, Lakeview, Cusseta, Beans Mill, Beulah, Chambers County Lake, Oak Bowery, Huguley, Fairfax, River View, Beauregard, Griffen Mill and Bleecker. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
