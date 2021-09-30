CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 21:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, but increased flow may continue in the area overnight as the basin above the West Fork of Oak Creek drains into the area. Please continue to exercise caution in the area and heed any remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barrow, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 07:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Jackson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Middle Oconee River near Arcade affecting Jackson and Barrow Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Middle Oconee River near Arcade. * From Wednesday morning to Friday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage at Georgia Highway 82. A few dirt access roads will be flooded. A residential yard just downstream will begin to flood.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chambers; Lee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Lee County in east central Alabama * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 523 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Auburn, Opelika, Valley, Lanett, Notasulga, Smiths, Smiths Station, La Fayette, Lakeview, Cusseta, Beans Mill, Beulah, Chambers County Lake, Oak Bowery, Huguley, Fairfax, River View, Beauregard, Griffen Mill and Bleecker. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-05 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Camden; Gloucester FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 530 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN, NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER, SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE, AND SOUTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES Most of the heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lauderdale FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR CENTRAL LAUDERDALE COUNTY At 1057 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen, with the heaviest amounts over the south to southeast side of Meridian. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Meridian, Marion, Zero and Savoy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coconino County, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Greenlee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for southeastern Arizona.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTY At 842 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kolola Springs to near Caledonia to 6 miles west of Millport, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Caledonia around 850 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTY At 842 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kolola Springs to near Caledonia to 6 miles west of Millport, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Caledonia around 850 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES At 649 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Solomon, or 18 miles southeast of Safford, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Duncan, York and Franklin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 13:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lamar; Pickens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Pickens and southern Lamar Counties through 930 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Caledonia to near Carrollton. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vernon, Reform, Millport, Carrollton, Kennedy, Ethelsville, Cody, North Pickens Airport, McShan, Shaw, Owens, Star, Hightogy and Melborne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 18:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES At 649 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Solomon, or 18 miles southeast of Safford, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Duncan, York and Franklin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 18:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES At 649 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Solomon, or 18 miles southeast of Safford, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Duncan, York and Franklin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Memphis. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe County through 930 PM CDT At 844 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Caledonia, or near Columbus AFB, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aberdeen, Gattman, East Aberdeen, Sipsey Fork, New Hamilton, Becker, Quincy, Greenwood Springs, Wise Gap and Athens. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marion, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 13:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marion; Winston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marion and western Winston Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1029 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Weston to near Brilliant to near Glen Allen. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Winfield, Haleyville, Lynn, Hackleburg, Double Springs, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Weston, Ashridge, Brinn, Lake Buttahatchee, Needmore, Winston Free State Barn, Bear Creek, Natural Bridge, Tucker, Posey Field Airport, Rankin Fite Airport and Pebble. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARION COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Pulaski, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Pulaski; Twiggs A thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern Dodge, northeastern Pulaski, southeastern Twiggs and Bleckley Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1131 PM EDT, the thunderstorm was near Cochran, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cochran, Dubois, Coley Station, Tarversville, Gresston, Empire, Yonkers, Mobley Crossing, Roddy, Baileys Park, Magnolia, Royal, Paulk, Goldsboro, Cary and Porter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashland; Iron DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very low visibility is expected along and near US Highway 2. Visibility will be above one-quarter mile inland from Lake Superior.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 122 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 122 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120 and 122. * TIMING...Wednesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will spread rapidly.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 25 to 30 possible. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 15:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Franklin County through 1130 PM CDT At 1035 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Tremont to Weston to 6 miles south of Brinn to near Brilliant to near Glen Allen. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Russellville, Red Bay, Phil Campbell, Belgreen, Vina, Hodges, Pogo, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Atwood and Duketon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Twiggs; Wilkinson A thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of south central Wilkinson, southeastern Twiggs and northern Bleckley Counties through 1230 AM EDT At 1200 AM EDT, the thunderstorm was over Cary, or 10 miles north of Cochran, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Danville, Allentown, Marion, Royal, Coley Station, Tarversville, District Path, Goldsboro and Cary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118 Winds have diminished and RH levels are increasing across the warned area. The Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MDT this evening.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy