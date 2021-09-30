CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here come the Kiwibots: automated food robots hit GU's campus

By Isabella Asplund-Wain
Gonzaga Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonzaga welcomed students with open arms as they prepared for a fully on-campus school year. It’s nice to finally experience the normal hustle and bustle of campus life, people’s smiling faces and… mini robots?. On Sept. 21, Zag Dining announced it was partnering with Kiwibots to deliver delicious meals to...

www.gonzagabulletin.com

