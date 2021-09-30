Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Leaves after collision

Lux (neck) went 0-for-1 with a walk and played right field during Sunday's win over Milwaukee. Lux missed three straight games while dealing with a neck stinger, but he was able to return for Sunday's season finale. The 23-year-old came into the contest in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement in right field and struck out against Josh Hader in his first at-bat before drawing a walk in the eighth. While Lux slashed a modest .242/.328/.364 on the campaign, he looked like a different player after returning from the minors Sept. 10, slashing .360/.467/.500 with a home run, nine RBI, a stolen base and a 9:8 BB:K over his final 17 games. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Lux will be counted on to make an impact in the postseason, stating, "I don't know when he'll start, if he'll start, but I do know that we value him, I value him, and he's going to impact us through the postseason," per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO