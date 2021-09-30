CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Deemed available Wednesday

 6 days ago

Manager Dusty Baker said Pressly (knee) would have been available for a potential save situation during Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Baker announced Tuesday that Pressly was unavailable for that contest due to an old knee issue that cropped up, though it's...

www.cbssports.com

papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker sent to Astros' bench on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not starting in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Tucker will sit on Friday night after Jose Siri was announced as Houston's right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 412 batted balls this season, Tucker has produced a 11.4% barrel rate and a .300...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Ryan Pressly reaches vesting threshold, guaranteeing 2022 salary with Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Pressly’s scoreless ninth inning during Wednesday’s 9-5 win against the Angels finished the final requirement for the 2022 club option in his contract to fully vest, guaranteeing him a $10 million salary next season. Pressly signed a two-year, $17.5 million contract extension before the 2019 season....
MLB
MySanAntonio

How the Astros thanked their fans in final regular season game

In the final regular season game of the year, the Astros showed their gratitude for the fans in Houston by wearing special T-shirts during pregame warmups and a heart-warming speech to the crowd before Sunday's game against the Athletics. The shirts said "Thank you" in the center, which was circled...
MLB
numberfire.com

Astros' Alex Bregman batting second on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bregman will start at third base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Janson Junk and the Angels. Aledmys Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bregman for 13.4 FanDuel points...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Day off Wednesday

Maldonado is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado started the past four games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-13 with two homers, three walks, four RBI and three runs during that stretch. Jason Castro will catch Wednesday for right-hander Luis Garcia.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Unlikely to be ready Wednesday

Brantley (knee) is not expected to be activated off the injured list when eligible Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Houston manager Dusty Baker said it was unlikely that Brantley will be ready to go Wednesday. He cited the need for Brantley to run the bases again and take more batting practice, although he did participate in a full pregame workout prior to Tuesday's game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Let down by bullpen Wednesday

Garcia settled for a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday despite pitching six innings of shutout ball. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out one. Garcia wasn't flawless in the outing, as he threw only 42 of 79 pitches for strikes and induced just six swings-and-misses. However, the right-hander kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard for six innings and departed with a 3-0 lead. Houston's bullpen quickly let that lead evaporate, however, as the Angels put up five runs in the seventh frame. Though Houston ultimately pulled out the win, Garcia was left with a no-decision despite the strong performance. He did, however, notch his first quality start in nearly a month, and Garcia will look to build upon this performance in his scheduled start at home against the Rays next week.
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Kendall Graveman: Reinstated by Astros

Graveman was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Graveman was away from the Astros since Tuesday, but he'll be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series finale against the Rays. The right-hander has posted a 1.04 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 8.2 innings across nine appearances in September, but he was charged with blown saves in each of his last three outings.
MLB
CBS Chicago

Schedule Set For White Sox ALDS Playoff Series Against Houston Astros

CHICAGO (CBS) — The schedule for the Chicago White Sox American League Division Series against the Houston Astros was released Monday. The schedule is as follows. Asterisks denote games that will be played if necessary: Game 1 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Thursday 3 p.m. Game 2 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Friday 1 p.m. Game 3 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Sunday 7 p.m. *Game 4 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Monday TBD *Game 5 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) Wednesday TBD Back in 2005, the White Sox beat the Astros in the World Series, before the Astros switched from the National League to the American League in 2013. Set your alarms. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/vwq1v79xZO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 4, 2021
MLB
CBS Tampa

Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend

(CBS New York) — After a wild last week and last day to the season, the MLB playoff picture is finally determined. Here are the matchups going into the postseason: American League: Wild Card: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – Tuesday, October 5, 8:08 p.m. ET Division Series: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros – starts Thursday, October 7 Division Series: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays – starts Thursday, October 7 National League: Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – Wednesday, October 6, 8:10 p.m. ET Division Series: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – starts Friday, October 8 Division Series: Cardinals/Dodgers @...
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs: Bracket, postseason baseball schedule as Red Sox eliminate Yankees in AL Wild Card Game

The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is here, and the action kicks off on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. This year's playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fan-less games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. For a reminder on how the rounds typically work, here's a quick refresher:
MLB

