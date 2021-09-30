Astros' Ryan Pressly: Deemed available Wednesday

Garcia settled for a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday despite pitching six innings of shutout ball. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out one. Garcia wasn't flawless in the outing, as he threw only 42 of 79 pitches for strikes and induced just six swings-and-misses. However, the right-hander kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard for six innings and departed with a 3-0 lead. Houston's bullpen quickly let that lead evaporate, however, as the Angels put up five runs in the seventh frame. Though Houston ultimately pulled out the win, Garcia was left with a no-decision despite the strong performance. He did, however, notch his first quality start in nearly a month, and Garcia will look to build upon this performance in his scheduled start at home against the Rays next week.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO