Evonn Renee Mack

Today, and every day after this, we will celebrate Dustin T. Mack’s life of Indianapolis, IN. We celebrate because it was a gift from God. We celebrate because during his life, Dustin and two massive victories, his sons Noah Mack of New Palestine, IN and Skyler Mack of Trafalgar, IN. Those two victories of life from his life is how we pray all will remember Dustin: his lives on through his sons. He leaves on the earth a mother and father, Susie and Tim Beretta of Trafalgar, IN who love and prayed for their son all of his life and they will carry that love all their lives. Dustin the fiancé to Tina Kieninger, a brother to Adam Beretta (Manda) of Greenwood, IN, Taylor Beretta (Katherine) of Trafalgar, IN and Gena Panik (Pete Avila) of Greenwood, IN. He was also an uncle to his niece Aspen Beretta, nephews Jagger Beretta, Titus Beretta, Cooper Beretta and Austin Panik, grandmother Shirley Mack of Greenwood, IN, and was a cousin, nephew and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jerry Mack, June (Murley) Bell, Thomas Bell, Leland Mitchell, Wanda Beretta and Ronald Beretta. Dustin was an athlete, loved playing golf and always loved to watch his boys sporting events. He was witty and had a great sense of humor and he believed in God. Dustin was loved. How do we make sense of the short time he had with us: We turn to God for answers. We turn to his word and Romans proclaims “And we know God works all things together for the good of those who love Him, who are call according to His purpose.” We believe Dustin’s life and death was part of God’s plan and purpose. The family ask for prayer for his two sons Noah and Skyler, mother and father Susie and Tim Beretta. Even though our hearts are broken, we take comfort in committing Dustin’s soul to our Father in Heaven. “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”-Psalms 34:18. A service will be conducted at 6PM on Thursday September 30, 2021 at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus Fieldhouse 1640 West Stones Crossing Road in Greenwood, IN where the family will receive friends from 3PM until service time. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. The family request memorial contributions be made for the benefit of his sons Noah and Skyler, check made payable to Tim and Susan Beretta and can be given at the church or mailed to the mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.

