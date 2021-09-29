Donnie Copeland
Donnie “Kirk” Copeland born April 7, 1962 in Rayville, La. Passed away on September 23, 2021. Kirk is preceded in death by his parents Buddy and Judy Copeland. Survived by his wife Carmen, Son Kory Dane his wife Lynnsey and his three grandchildren, Kade Grayson, Coralie Annette and Kenna Lynn, Sister Kandi Kai Grimes, nephew Kage Grimes and Niece Karah Grimes, Stepson Austin and his wife Kassidy. As well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousin and friends. He was welcomed into his heavenly home by his parents.potomaclocal.com
Comments / 0