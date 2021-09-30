Your Ag Connection: Vertical Farming

In April 2020, Rick McNary remembered enjoying a wonderful beef supper prepared by his wife, and the meat was from a local farmer. That also came during the shutdown of COVID-19, and the disruption was felt at the grocery stores across the country when shelves lacked selection meat, produce, vegetables and dairy products. That observation keyed innovation and he started the Shop Kansas Farms Facebook group on April 28, 2020, with the intent to connect his friends with the farmers and ranchers of Kansas so they could buy their meat, dairy, vegetables and other foods items directly from the producers. Starting with only a handful of people it quickly grew and today it has more than 148,000 members and 8,500 Kansas farmers listed on its website map.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO