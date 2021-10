KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A multi-use stadium is expected to come to Old City, Knoxville in 2024. The development would promise hundreds of jobs, both short and long term. The total economic impact of the stadium and surrounding private development is projected to be nearly $480 million over 30 years. However, the investment to make this happen is around $75 million. The state would put in $13.5 million, and the rest would be comprised of tax-payer dollars.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO