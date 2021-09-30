Bacon prices surge to highest levels in 40 years

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — People are having to fork over more of the hard-earned "bacon" they bring home these days just to pay for... well, bacon. Pork prices are through the roof right now -- at their highest prices in nearly 40 years after adjusting for inflation. Since December 2020, a White House report shows pork has seen its food at home prices rise by 12.1%. Analysts believe part of that is due to steady consumer demand on top of the bottleneck in the meat-processing side of the supply chain.

