Jonesboro, AR

COVID-19: Jonesboro, AR Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCTodZr00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Jonesboro, AR metro area consists of Craighead County and Poinsett County. As of September 28, there were 19,283.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Jonesboro residents, the 10th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Jonesboro metro area, Poinsett County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 19,664.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Poinsett County, the most of any county in Jonesboro, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Craighead County, there were 19,198.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Jonesboro.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Jonesboro metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.3% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Jonesboro, AR metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
27860 Jonesboro, AR 131,241 25,308 19,283.6 324 246.9
38220 Pine Bluff, AR 90,865 17,105 18,824.6 310 341.2
22220 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR 514,259 85,879 16,699.6 1,049 204.0
22900 Fort Smith, AR-OK 249,777 40,626 16,264.9 622 249.0
26300 Hot Springs, AR 98,555 15,524 15,751.6 368 373.4
30780 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR 737,015 109,661 14,879.1 1,541 209.1

Comments / 3

Ghost Beaver
5d ago

Fake news, the most dangerous in American is the fake news media making covid out to be worse than it really is, your chances of getting hit by a car a more than dying from some hoax virus, WE THE PEOPL have to stand up and take back our country, no one is coming to save us and no one is coming to fix this, WE THE PEOPLE!!! no one else

Reply
3
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

Comments / 0

Community Policy