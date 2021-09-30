Georgia substitute teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student, deputies say

Substitute teacher Christian Ogletree was arrested for sexual contact with a student (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia substitute teacher is behind bars after he allegedly touched a female student inappropriately.

The Troup County School System said administrators at Callaway High School in Hogansville were made aware that a substitute was behaving inappropriately and alerted the school resource officer.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 28-year-old Christian Ogletree.

Investigators found that Ogletree intimately touched a female student under his supervision at least once.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with improper sexual contact by an employee, which is a misdemeanor.

The school system says that Ogletree is no longer employed with them.

He is currently being held in the Troup County Detention Center.

