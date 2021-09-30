Georgia substitute teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student, deputies say
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia substitute teacher is behind bars after he allegedly touched a female student inappropriately.
The Troup County School System said administrators at Callaway High School in Hogansville were made aware that a substitute was behaving inappropriately and alerted the school resource officer.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 28-year-old Christian Ogletree.
Investigators found that Ogletree intimately touched a female student under his supervision at least once.
He was arrested Wednesday and charged with improper sexual contact by an employee, which is a misdemeanor.
The school system says that Ogletree is no longer employed with them.
He is currently being held in the Troup County Detention Center.
