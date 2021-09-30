CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia substitute teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
Substitute teacher Christian Ogletree was arrested for sexual contact with a student (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia substitute teacher is behind bars after he allegedly touched a female student inappropriately.

The Troup County School System said administrators at Callaway High School in Hogansville were made aware that a substitute was behaving inappropriately and alerted the school resource officer.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 28-year-old Christian Ogletree.

Investigators found that Ogletree intimately touched a female student under his supervision at least once.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with improper sexual contact by an employee, which is a misdemeanor.

The school system says that Ogletree is no longer employed with them.

He is currently being held in the Troup County Detention Center.

Atif Maolud
5d ago

It's best for grown men to just not work around or with young females because situations like this are bound to happen. He could be a perve but at the same time could have just touch her shoulder to get her attention. The child could have taken it as a sexual thing and it's over for him. Now if he touched her in a private area or even her leg then he's guilty.

nosey #1
5d ago

cannot control those hormones if a young child is turning an adult on he's a predator or she is a predator. that should tell you it's time to find a new career if temptation is that bad.

Ditmar Fedorchak
5d ago

hope he goes to jail for a long time. Place him in the general population and tell them what he did. They will take care of him. I think that all child predators should be placed in general population and all the other inmates will take care of them.

