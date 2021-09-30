CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

COVID-19: Joplin, MO Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCToQ3I00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Joplin, MO metro area consists of Jasper County and Newton County. As of September 28, there were 16,533.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Joplin residents, the 50th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Joplin metro area, Jasper County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 18,246.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Jasper County, the most of any county in Joplin, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Newton County, there were 13,002.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Joplin.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Joplin metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.6% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Joplin, MO metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
27900 Joplin, MO 178,100 29,446 16,533.4 446 250.4
27620 Jefferson City, MO 151,273 24,194 15,993.6 289 191.0
41140 St. Joseph, MO-KS 126,173 18,491 14,655.3 257 203.7
44180 Springfield, MO 462,434 67,267 14,546.3 973 210.4
16020 Cape Girardeau, MO-IL 96,976 13,967 14,402.5 179 184.6
17860 Columbia, MO 205,369 27,799 13,536.1 168 81.8
28140 Kansas City, MO-KS 2,124,518 277,018 13,039.1 3,478 163.7
41180 St. Louis, MO-IL 2,805,190 363,715 12,965.8 5,704 203.3

Comments / 6

Sammy SLate
5d ago

really? well I guess you don't know that the World Economic Forum has variants listed thru February of 2023 and the protocols are what's causing more deaths than the virus.

Reply
4
Timothy Rohrback
5d ago

natutal antibodies protect people better from the virus but sure lets put people into more of a panic to push these pointless mandate further

Reply
2
 

