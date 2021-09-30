CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCTmtWf00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Lafayette, LA metro area consists of Lafayette Parish, Iberia Parish, Acadia Parish, and two other parishes. As of September 28, there were 15,915.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lafayette residents, 20.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Lafayette metro area, Iberia Parish has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 16,925.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Iberia Parish, the most of any county in Lafayette, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In St. Martin Parish, there were 15,190.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Lafayette.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lafayette metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.9% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lafayette, LA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 38,066 18,709.6 764 375.5
26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 36,394 17,317.1 586 278.8
25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 22,081 16,720.8 467 353.6
29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 34,019 16,312.2 579 277.6
29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 77,970 15,915.0 1,172 239.2
43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 63,407 15,866.9 1,391 348.1
10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 24,267 15,828.7 518 337.9
12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 131,707 15,416.6 2,214 259.2
35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 184,646 14,564.5 3,216 253.7

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 238,385 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Monroe, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Texas Has Received So Far

It has now been 42 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of October 3, the U.S. has sent 478,410,525 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 145.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Public High Schools in Every State

The quality of American public schools can vary widely between states, cities, and even districts. Not all schools are able to provide students with the same level of education, access to extracurriculars, counseling, or college preparation. While each public school faces its own unique challenges, each state has one public school that stands out as […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans#Acadia Parish
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 335,929 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 155,037 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
TULSA, OK
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 470,803 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 226,573 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 485,109 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy