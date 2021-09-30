CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCTmsdw00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Kalamazoo-Portage, MI metro area consists of just Kalamazoo County. As of September 28, there were 10,229.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kalamazoo residents, 22.5% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kalamazoo-Portage metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.8% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kalamazoo-Portage, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 135,586 12,762.3 1,599 150.5
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 24,382 12,710.8 650 338.9
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 16,708 12,449.0 334 248.9
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 12,671 12,171.5 368 353.5
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 17,673 11,803.5 283 189.0
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 17,841 11,575.1 312 202.4
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 18,297 11,534.0 315 198.6
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 46,752 11,462.3 1,025 251.3
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 479,269 11,099.7 11,459 265.4
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 18,721 10,802.8 394 227.4
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 8,851 10,618.4 114 136.8
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 56,099 10,260.0 876 160.2
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 26,878 10,229.7 434 165.2
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 30,237 8,239.0 313 85.3

