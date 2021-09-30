CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCTmrlD00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN metro area consists of La Crosse County and Houston County. As of September 28, there were 13,158.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 La Crosse residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the La Crosse-Onalaska metro area, La Crosse County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 13,448.5 cases per 100,000 residents in La Crosse County, the most of any county in La Crosse-Onalaska, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Houston County, there were 11,325.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in La Crosse-Onalaska.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the La Crosse-Onalaska metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 50,325 15,756.1 432 135.3
22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 16,145 15,736.3 154 150.1
39540 Racine, WI 195,602 29,475 15,068.9 434 221.9
11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 35,063 14,880.7 316 134.1
36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 25,057 14,703.9 243 142.6
43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 16,821 14,604.4 174 151.1
33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 229,476 14,567.8 2,542 161.4
20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 23,988 14,329.2 238 142.2
48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 22,689 13,907.7 351 215.2
29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 17,967 13,158.6 120 87.9
27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 20,879 12,876.2 225 138.8
31540 Madison, WI 653,725 67,656 10,349.3 472 72.2

