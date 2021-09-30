CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCTmqsU00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Knoxville, TN metro area consists of Knox County, Blount County, Anderson County, and five other counties. As of September 28, there were 16,184.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Knoxville residents, 22.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Knoxville metro area, Roane County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 17,499.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Roane County, the most of any county in Knoxville, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Union County, there were 14,249.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Knoxville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Knoxville metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Knoxville, TN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
17420 Cleveland, TN 122,563 24,119 19,678.9 194 158.3
27180 Jackson, TN 178,442 33,609 18,834.7 587 329.0
34100 Morristown, TN 140,912 25,768 18,286.6 376 266.8
34980 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 1,871,903 333,845 17,834.5 3,325 177.6
27740 Johnson City, TN 202,049 33,222 16,442.5 557 275.7
16860 Chattanooga, TN-GA 556,209 90,090 16,197.1 921 165.6
28940 Knoxville, TN 853,337 138,109 16,184.6 1,628 190.8
32820 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,339,623 207,418 15,483.3 2,999 223.9
28700 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 306,546 45,816 14,945.9 770 251.2
17300 Clarksville, TN-KY 299,470 43,980 14,685.9 470 156.9

Best Public High Schools in Every State

The quality of American public schools can vary widely between states, cities, and even districts. Not all schools are able to provide students with the same level of education, access to extracurriculars, counseling, or college preparation. While each public school faces its own unique challenges, each state has one public school that stands out as […]
This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 155,037 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
This Is the County in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 233,035 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted […]
This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 238,385 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 335,929 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
