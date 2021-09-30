CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Kokomo, IN Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCTmoMG00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Kokomo, IN metro area consists of just Howard County. As of September 28, there were 16,969.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kokomo residents, the 41st highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kokomo metro area, unemployment peaked at 33.8% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kokomo, IN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 13,971 16,969.3 273 331.6
21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 52,368 16,626.9 758 240.7
21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 33,803 16,524.9 491 240.0
43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 48,553 15,090.8 672 208.9
45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 27,909 14,931.9 461 246.6
23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 59,192 14,568.4 815 200.6
29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 31,962 13,985.2 312 136.5
26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 278,592 13,727.3 4,246 209.2
33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 14,389 13,062.6 239 217.0
18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 10,635 12,893.9 170 206.1
34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 14,183 12,330.9 222 193.0
14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 17,415 10,409.7 255 152.4

