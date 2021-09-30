CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCTmnTX00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI metro area consists of just Maui County. As of September 28, there were 5,627.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kahului residents, the third lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina metro area, unemployment peaked at 34.8% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 11.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Hawaii where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
27980 Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI 165,979 9,340 5,627.2 85 51.2
46520 Urban Honolulu, HI 984,821 54,379 5,521.7 573 58.2

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

New Hampshire, Massachusetts Cities Ranked Among Safest In America

BOSTON (CBS) – Safety is paramount when choosing a place to live. According to a new study, several top choices can be found in New England. WalletHub released its “2021 Safest Cities in America” list on Tuesday, and several cities from Massachusetts and New Hampshire made the list. Nashua, N.H. was third, while Manchester, N.H. was No. 11. Worcester came in at No. 18, while Boston was No. 54. Columbia, Md. was ranked as the country’s safest city, followed by South Burlington, Vt. at No. 2. WalletHub uses 44 metrics across three categories – home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety – to determine its rankings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Denver

Rent Prices Keep Going Up In Denver As Vacancy Rates Drop

DENVER (CBS4)– Rent prices keep going up in Denver as vacancy rates continue to drop. The average cost of rent has gone up $107 since the beginning of the year. (credit: CBS) According to the University of Denver Daniels College of Business, there are fewer places to rent. The current vacancy rate has dropped from 5.5% in January to 3.7 in June. This is because more families are choosing to renew their leases rather than buy a home as housing prices continue to soar in the Denver metro area. Another reason, moratoriums and programs assisting families with their rent which leaves fewer units available. (credit: CBS) “That is extremely low. That is what we in the ballpark call ‘frictional vacancy’ and that is just a turnover of units when one moving out and another moving in where you get a couple of weeks lag of empty space. But we are extremely low on empty space in availability,” said Ron Throupe with the University of Denver. Throupe also believes costs could continue to grow over the year due to inflation and labor costs.
DENVER, CO
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitalizations drop 20% in 2 weeks; Midwest sees highest regional case rate — 9 COVID-19 trends

Nationally, new daily COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death rates are all declining. Below are nine national COVID-19 trends, including pediatric data:. 1. As of Oct. 1, the nation's current seven-day case average is 106,395 new daily COVID-19 cases, a 13.3 percent decrease from the previous week's average, according to CDC data. This marks the second consecutive week the CDC recorded declining cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs.  Of course, in […]
REAL ESTATE
kvnutalk

Analysts say pandemic contributed to housing boom – Cache Valley Daily

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite having come to a screeching halt in March of 2020, recent joint analysis by the U.S. Census Bureau and the real estate clearinghouse Zillow has revealed that the American housing market ultimately benefited from the coronavirus pandemic. One unexpected consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak was that...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 700,000

(Reuters) - The United States surpassed 700,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as officials roll out booster doses of vaccines to protect the elderly and people working in high-risk professions. The country has reported an average of more than 2,000 deaths per day over the past...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ucbjournal.com

UC unemployment below state, national levels

NASHVILLE – For the month of August 2021, unemployment dropped in every county in the Upper Cumberland, and the region recorded an unemployment rate lower than both the state and national levels according to newly released August 2021 data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Oklahoma

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy