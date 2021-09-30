CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Kingston, NY Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCTmmao00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Kingston, NY metro area consists of just Ulster County. As of September 28, there were 9,235.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kingston residents, the 34th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kingston metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kingston, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 2,596,973 13,459.8 65,666 340.3
39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 89,004 13,208.5 1,377 204.4
46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 32,330 11,071.3 672 230.1
13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 26,705 11,040.9 454 187.7
21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 9,354 11,018.3 146 172.0
15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 122,493 10,838.4 2,274 201.2
40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 105,209 9,806.3 1,513 141.0
45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 62,098 9,518.2 924 141.6
28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 16,501 9,235.7 273 152.8
10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 78,538 8,917.3 953 108.2
24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 8,842 7,023.5 143 113.6
48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 7,640 6,770.5 71 62.9
27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 6,071 5,914.7 59 57.5

