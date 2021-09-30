CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

COVID-19: How Cases in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCTmkpM00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Kansas City, MO-KS metro area consists of Jackson County, Johnson County, Clay County, and 11 other counties. As of September 28, there were 13,039.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kansas City residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Kansas City metro area, Jackson County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 16,417.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Jackson County, the most of any county in Kansas City, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Platte County, there were 5,608.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Kansas City.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kansas City metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kansas City, MO-KS metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
27900 Joplin, MO 178,100 29,446 16,533.4 446 250.4
27620 Jefferson City, MO 151,273 24,194 15,993.6 289 191.0
41140 St. Joseph, MO-KS 126,173 18,491 14,655.3 257 203.7
44180 Springfield, MO 462,434 67,267 14,546.3 973 210.4
16020 Cape Girardeau, MO-IL 96,976 13,967 14,402.5 179 184.6
17860 Columbia, MO 205,369 27,799 13,536.1 168 81.8
28140 Kansas City, MO-KS 2,124,518 277,018 13,039.1 3,478 163.7
41180 St. Louis, MO-IL 2,805,190 363,715 12,965.8 5,704 203.3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 335,929 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 233,035 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Mo Ks#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 155,037 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
TULSA, OK
24/7 Wall St.

Best Public High Schools in Every State

The quality of American public schools can vary widely between states, cities, and even districts. Not all schools are able to provide students with the same level of education, access to extracurriculars, counseling, or college preparation. While each public school faces its own unique challenges, each state has one public school that stands out as […]
HIGH SCHOOL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy