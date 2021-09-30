Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 30 - Oct. 3

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It's a good weekend for pumpkin patches and hot cider, because fall is officially upon us.

And as we descend on the first weekend of October, there’s all kinds of autumnal stuff to do, from an Oktoberfest bash to haunted hayrides.

Plus, if you find yourself in Little Italy there's an opportunity to purchase affordable, one-of-a-kind art while supporting local artists.

Check out just a few of the top things to do this weekend in San Diego!

THURSDAY

SD Restaurant Week

Where: Various locations ; Cost: Varies

You still have a full weekend to take advantage of San Diego Restaurant week, with more than 90 eateries all over San Diego county participating. Restaurants will offer lunch and dinner options covering tastes from some of their most popular dishes. Restaurant week ends Sunday Oct. 3.

Michael Rapaport LIVE!

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: $30

(Thursday - Sunday) Actor, comic and podcast host Michael Rapaport is sure to sound off on sports, politics, pop culture, reality television and more during his weekend sets at the American Comedy Co. in the Gaslamp.

FRIDAY

La Mesa Oktoberfest

Where: Allison Ave. and La Mesa Blvd.; Cost: $5-$45

(Friday - Sunday) Brews, traditional German and inspired eats, and a packed music lineup make this three-day festival one of San Diego's biggest. There are also plenty of family-friendly carnival games and activities, brat eating contest, face painting, musical chairs and yodeling contest.

Haunted Amusement Park

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $20 General admission, $29 Fast pass

It's the Halloween season, so why not a visit to an amusement park? Well, make than an abandoned amusement park that is said to be haunted by old employees and children who never left. The trail takes visitors under the old Roller Coaster, around the Ferris Wheel, down long creepy hallways in the Houses of Horror, and more.

El Cajon Oktoberfest

Where: German American Societies of San Diego; Cost: $5 - $40

(Friday - Sunday) Oktoberfest in El Cajon returns for its second weekend. Enjoy live German "Oom-Pah" music, traditional foods like bratwurst and ox-on-the-spit, German beers, folk games and dancing, a kids' zone, and more.

The Haunted Hotel

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $25-$35

The Disturbance, created by The Haunted Hotel, is an all new "Haunt Collective" in Mission Valley. Featuring 3 Haunted Attractions all at one location. Roaming characters, light shows, axe throwing, VR areas, glow wear, and live entertainment. It's happening at Mission Valley Center's west parking lot near Target.

SATURDAY

Taste of Oceanside

Where: Oceanside; Cost: $45 and up

Enjoy tastes from more than 30 local restaurants during the Taste of Oceanside. Diners can walk around trying out samples of local cuisines while spending the afternoon shopping or simply strolling through the neighborhood.

Fall Fest at Belmont Park

Where: Mission Beach; Cost: Varies

Fall fun is back this October and better than ever at Belmont Park’s Annual Fall Fest. Get into the festive spirit with Trick-or-Treating, Pumpkin Patch, live acoustic performances, beer garden, and specialty eats from Sweet Shoppe.

Haunted Harvest

Where: Julian; Cost: $30

Every Saturday night in October -- Fort Cross will entail some seasonal spooky fun, if you're up for the scare. Visitors will also enjoy jug band music, ghost stories, and a haunted hayride.

Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

Where: La Jolla; Cost: Free admission; game prices may vary

The perfect pumpkin awaits at this family-owned pumpkin patch, along with a spooky maze, pumpkin bowling, bouncy house, football toss, tumbling tombstones, photo stations, and more.

Stockzilla

Where: Santee Lakes; Cost: Varies

This is a mega Catfish Stock Event at Santee Lakes – 3,500lbs. of Catfish stocked! Visitors must be a registered Camper to fish in Lakes 6 & 7.

SUNDAY

Encinitas Oktoberfest

Where: Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real; Cost: Free

Encinitas one day event features authentic German music, the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers, carnival rides, a family fun zone, 200 vendors and more. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a ceremonial parade at Noon. Free parking available at Flora Vista Elementary School.

Mission Federal Art Walk

Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) More than 300 artists will fill the streets of Little Italy with iconic neighborhood art and goods during Mission Federal ArtWalk. The festival also features interactive art installations, live music and entertainment, a variety of artistic mediums, and other special attractions. The art walk is from 11 to 6 p.m.