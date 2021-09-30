CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Juan Lagares leads Angels to victory over Rangers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGESx_0cCTma0600

Juan Lagares had two hits and two RBIs to help the Los Angeles Angels produce a 7-2 win against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas.

Jack Mayfield also drove in two runs and Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani each had two hits and scored a run for Los Angeles (75-83).

Angels starter Janson Junk came up short of qualifying for his first major league win. He allowed two runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out five without issuing a walk.

Texas starter Taylor Hearn (6-6) gave up four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He fanned two and walked one.

Andy Ibanez and Jose Trevino each had two hits and a run for the Rangers (58-100).

The teams have split the first two games of a three-game series.

Mayfield, Jared Walsh and Lagares each had RBI singles in the four-run sixth inning that broke open the game.

Ohtani led off with a single, stole his 25th base of the season and scored his 100th run on a single by Mayfield for a 3-2 lead.

Walsh and Lagares added to the lead before the Angels scored another run on a Luis Rengifo groundout to make it 6-2.

The Angels tacked on their second sacrifice fly of the game in the ninth, this one from Brandon Marsh, to make it 7-2.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mayfield, then made it 2-0 in the second on an RBI single by Lagares.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Carlos Correa, Max Scherzer lead loaded class of stars

Junk mostly cruised through the first three innings and got the first two outs in the fourth before giving up four straight singles to plate two runs.

Leody Taveras and Brock Holt drove in runs with fourth-inning singles to tie the score 2-2.

Austin Warren replaced Junk with a runner on first and one out in the fifth, and he retired the next two batters to keep the score tied.

Jose Quijada (1-2) replaced Warren with runners on first and third and no outs in the sixth, and he struck out the next three batters to prevent Texas from scoring.

Four Los Angeles relievers combined to retire the last 12 Texas batters in the game, with Raisel Iglesias handling the ninth inning in a non-save situation.

Related: MLB power rankings – St. Louis Cardinals keep soaring, Dodgers take No. 1

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Lone Star Ball

58-99 - Rangers open final homestand with 5-2 win over Angels

The Texas Rangers scored five runs and the Anaheim Angels scored only two runs. The Rangers won’t be joining the century mark of misery just yet as A.J. Alexy’s solid start (5 IP, 3H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SO) and a nice night from the bullpen helped to open the final homestand of the year with a win over the hated Angels.
MLB
kpyn.net

Rookies lead Rangers past Angels 5-2 to avoid 100th defeat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Andy Ibanez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run second inning for Texas and fellow rookie A.J. Alexy won for the third time in four career starts as the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2. Texas avoided its 100th loss for a second consecutive game. The Rangers haven’t dropped 100 since 1973. Ibanez had three hits for the Rangers. He’s hitting .418 in his last 21 games with multiple hits in 13 of his last 20. Max Stassi hit a two-run home run for the Angels, who have lost nine of 11.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Lagares
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Adolis Garcia sets Texas Rangers rookie records in win over Los Angeles Angels

Adolis Garcia began the season as a pleasant surprise for the Texas Rangers and he’s closing 2021 like a cornerstone piece of the club’s future. Garcia’s fifth-inning home run in Thursday afternoon’s 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field moved him ahead of Pete Incaviglia’s 30 homers and 88 RBIs in 1986. Both were the previous Rangers rookie records.
MLB
spectrumnews1.com

Angels can't hold on big lead, fall to Rangers 7-6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia set a Rangers rookie record for home runs and RBIs and Brock Holt put Texas ahead for the first time with a two-run double in the eighth inning of a series-clinching 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. What You Need To...
MLB
elisportsnetwork.com

Shohei Ohtani makes history, Angels cruise past Rangers in 7-2 victory

The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Texas Rangers, 7-2, with help from Luis Rengifo’s RBI double in the sixth inning. Shohei Ohtani becomes the second player in AL history to belt 45 homers and steal 25 bases in a season. The Seattle Sounders defeated the San Jose Earthquakes, 3-1, with...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Texas Rangers
numberfire.com

Juan Lagares joining Angels' bench in Texas

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Lagares went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. Jose Rojas is replacing Lagares in right field and hitting sixth Thursday afternoon.
MLB
FanSided

Indians: Bryan Shaw breaks club record in victory over Rangers

Bryan Shaw has quietly become an Indians legend. The Cleveland Indians have had a history of great relievers, especially lately, and Bryan Shaw can now proudly stake his claim to one of those spots. On Friday, in the Indians win over the Texas Rangers, Shaw came into the game for the 457th time for the Indians. In doing so, he set a club record for most relief appearances in history.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Juan Lagares in right field for Angels on Friday night

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lagares will operate right field after Jose Rojas was given the night off against their division competition. numberFire's models project Lagares to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLB
numberfire.com

Angels' Juan Lagares batting sixth on Sunday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Lagares will start in center field on Sunday and bat sixth versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Mariners. Brandon Marsh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 6.9 FanDuel points...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy