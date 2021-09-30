CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrey Rublev cruises to win in San Diego

 6 days ago

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev needed just over an hour Wednesday to win his opening match in the San Diego Open.

The Russian, who received a first-round bye, routed the United States’ Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-1 in a 63-minute, second-round match.

Rublev, who won an event at Rotterdam, Netherlands, in March, has since reached three finals and lost them all. His next opponent will be sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, who beat South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and eighth-seeded Daniel Evans of Great Britain each prevailed in first-set tiebreakers en route to first-round wins Wednesday. Hurkacz topped Australia’s Alex Bolt 7-6 (2), 6-1, and Evans edged South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 7-6 (11), 7-5. Anderson failed to take advantage of three set points in the tiebreaker.

ATP roundup: Andy Murray wins San Diego opener

Sofia Open

Italy’s Gianluca Mager became the first player to reach the second round in Sofia, Bulgaria, defeating Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Mager faced just two break points in the match and saved one. Kecmanovic could stave off just six of nine break points.

Australia’s James Duckworth rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori. Duckworth took advantage of the lone set point of the final set to grab a 5-4 lead, then served out the match.

Fifth-seeded Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak, Ukraine’s Illya Marchenko and Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka earned first-round victories.

–Field Level Media

TENNIS
Sports
