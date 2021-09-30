Following death of his sister, Reggie Bullock a strong advocate of LGBTQ rights

UTAH JAZZ (0-1) AT MAVS (0-0) Time: 7:30 p.m. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: Yes, it’s a preseason game, but it’s still the beginning of the Jason Kidd era. Kidd replaced Rick Carlisle – he’s now the coach of the Indiana Pacers – as the Mavs’ new coach during the offseason. Kidd previously coached the Brooklyn Nets to a second-round playoff berth in the 2013-14 season. He also coached the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-18 and made two playoff appearances . . . In order to give more players a look tonight, Kidd said starters Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell – and backup guard Frank Ntilikina – will not suit up tonight. Kidd also said Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will likely play just the first half . . . In a survey of the 30 NBA general managers released by NBA.com on Tuesday, Doncic was picked to finish second in the league’s Most Valuable Player race this season behind the Nets’ Kevin Durant. Doncic picked up 33 percent of the votes to 37 percent for Durant. However, with 43 percent of the votes, the GM’s chose Doncic as the player who they would pick as the top selection to start an NBA franchise today. . .Porzingis is entering this season fully healthy for the first time since 2017-18, when Porzingis was playing for the New York Knicks, and Porzingis was selected to the Eastern Conference All-Star team that season . . . Reggie Bullock, Moses Brown and Sterling Brown are the Mavs’ top three offseason acquisitions who will be on the court tonight.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO