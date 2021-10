PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man from Philadelphia is going viral for using his military experience to trap an alligator in Florida! Video from Instagram shows Eugene Bozzi grabbing his trash can after a gator showed up outside his neighbor’s front door in Orange County. “Somebody got to step up and do something, we all got to look out for each other, right?” Bozzi said. “I was afraid when I had it in it. It was so powerful and I didn’t expect that, pushing itself out.” After the gator was in the trash can, Bozzi maneuvered it toward a retention pond, pushing it...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO