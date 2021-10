Back Shed Brewing just opened a couple of months ago in Waite Park. People have been raving about the beer selection, and they keep adding more. This Saturday there will be a Fall Festival at Back Shed Brewing. This is a family friendly event including face painting, balloon animals, clowns (not the scary kind), a free kids craft from Crafts Direct, which is right next to Back Shed Brewing. And also some great craft vendors available for everyone to shop.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO