Vegan foods are good for people of all ages

Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

Parents and grandparents should be proud to feed their children healthy vegan foods, and will hopefully consider going vegan themselves. (Kathy Kolasa, “Vegan diets present nutritional challenges for children,” Sept. 22.) Vegan foods are cholesterol-free, generally low in saturated fat, and rich in complex carbohydrates, protein, fiber, and other nutrients....

EatThis

The #1 Best Nut to Eat to Reduce Inflammation, Says Dietitian

Satiating and delicious, nuts are one of the healthiest snacks you can grab — especially while on the go. Whether you prefer to eat roasted pistachios with cheese and grapes or sprinkle cashews onto your morning bowl of oatmeal, there are so many ways nuts can be enjoyed on a daily basis. Also, trail mix is very much still a thing!
Person
Benjamin Spock
One Green Planet

10 Foods That You May Think Are Vegan But Are Not

The rising popularity of veganism has made finding plant-based foods to eat incredibly easy compared to how it used to be a couple of years ago. However, the problem lies within the hidden ingredients that you may not recognize. Many animal by-products are added into food products that may seem vegan at first glance. When you’re walking down the aisles in a supermarket and go to grab orange juice, or your favorite candy, you may want to watch out for some sneaky ingredients that you have not considered checking before. Some of these ingredients include omega 3’s, or fish oil, gelatin, which is made from animal collagen, or carmine, made from the bodies of cochineal beetles. Once you learn about which ingredients to avoid, finding vegan products will be a breeze. If you’re still unsure about a product, you can always look for the certified vegan logo to be safe.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Komo Plant Based Foods Developing New Line of Vegan Desserts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTC PINK:KOMOF) (FSE:9HB) ('Komo'), is pleased to announce that it is working on prototypes for a plant-based desserts line. Komo is developing the new desserts in its research and development kitchen using 100% plant-based and...
Vegetarian Times

Could Liquid Mozzarella Solve the Age-Old Problem with Vegan Cheese?

Vegan cheese has come a long way over the years, but even the best of the bunch still can’t quite capture the melty, stretchy, burbly quality of dairy cheeses. Until now. Miyoko’s Creamery is set to revolutionize your pizza and casserole game with their latest innovation: liquid vegan mozzarella cheese.
vegoutmag.com

Impossible Foods Debuts Vegan Pork

The Impossible Pork can be found at Momofuku Ssäm Bar and Nice Day Chinese Takeout in New York and Asian Box in California. This past Thursday, Impossible Foods debuted vegan pork at Momofuku Ssäm Bar in Manhattan. The Impossible Pork will be released at more than 100 restaurants in Hong Kong beginning October 4, with a further global release to follow.
One Green Planet

Twitter Approves of New Vegan Food Logo in India

With the demand for vegan food options higher than ever, the Food Safety and Standards Authority Of India has created new vegan standards as well as a flashy new vegan logo to help people know what they are purchasing. The new logo is a green V, used to signify that...
nativesunnews.today

The food is as good as their commercials

Applebee’s goes viral. Walker Hayes wrote a song called Fancy Like that mentions Applebee’s in the hook, goes something like this. “We fancy like Applebee’s on a date night, got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake, got some whipped cream on the top, two straws, one check, girl I got you.” very catchy toon, that has taken Mr. Hayes and Applebee’s to a whole new level. People all over the country are now posting their dance moves on line.
Inhabitat.com

Cooking inspiration from vegan recipes all over the world

Nearly every healthy diet on the planet points towards a heavy emphasis on plant-based whole foods. Whether that means adopting a vegetarian lifestyle, making one meatless meal each week, or taking away all animal products in favor of vegan eating, every step is a step towards a healthier body and planet.
Daily Reflector

N. Carolina fair menu includes barbecue stuffed egg rolls

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. State Fair returns in 2021 with its annual list of diet-busting, heart-challenging concoctions, including a turkey leg stuffed with shrimp Alfredo and barbecue stuffed egg rolls. There are more than 20 new foods on the...
24/7 Wall St.

Salads That Are Worse Than a Slice of Cheese Pizza

Waiter serving a large buffet table full of delicious food. Unrecognizable Caucasian male, professional in white apron and uniform. Remember when some iceberg lettuce — maybe with some shredded carrot and a slice of cucumber — and dressing qualified as a salad? Though American cuisine has come a long way since, plenty of questionable and […]
southkernsol.org

Groovy Foods brings health vegan options to Delano community

Delano residents and cousins Erika Chavez and Leonela Lopez are spicing things up in their kitchen with a new business endeavor — Groovy Foods. Groovy Foods, an all vegan food business, started this past summer when Chavez’s mother began cooking homemade vegan meals. The cousins both joked about selling homemade vegan meals, but never thought it.
Nevada Appeal

Trina Machacek: Cake is good food

It was brought to my attention not too long ago that as an adult I am allowed to have dessert first. To which I replied without skipping a beat, if I have dessert first I’m pretty sure that I will then have the feeling I should skip the main meal.
POPSUGAR

How Veganism Is Rooted in Black Activism, and Why It Isn’t Just For White People

Contrary to who gets visibility within the vegan community, Black people make up the fastest growing vegan demographic. With social media influencers like Tabitha Brown reshaping the narrative on the importance of representation and racial diversity within this community, veganism is well on its way to becoming more inclusive. However, as veganism gains more popularity in the mainstream media, many often forget to acknowledge the long history of Black veganism — which is centrally tied to Black activism of the 1960s as well as the African roots of plant-based diets.
