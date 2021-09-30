Vegan foods are good for people of all ages

The rising popularity of veganism has made finding plant-based foods to eat incredibly easy compared to how it used to be a couple of years ago. However, the problem lies within the hidden ingredients that you may not recognize. Many animal by-products are added into food products that may seem vegan at first glance. When you’re walking down the aisles in a supermarket and go to grab orange juice, or your favorite candy, you may want to watch out for some sneaky ingredients that you have not considered checking before. Some of these ingredients include omega 3’s, or fish oil, gelatin, which is made from animal collagen, or carmine, made from the bodies of cochineal beetles. Once you learn about which ingredients to avoid, finding vegan products will be a breeze. If you’re still unsure about a product, you can always look for the certified vegan logo to be safe.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO