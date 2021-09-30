CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 3 recap: Alanis Morissette says judges deserve ‘unique place in hell’ after elimination

By Denton Davidson
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084VQ4_0cCTl2Iy00

Previously , on “ Alter Ego “! Five unlikely singers gave voice to an alter ego of their own, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. Kai was eliminated and revealed to be Kobe Vang , a 23-year old from Wisconsin. The top performer of the night was Aster, who was saved by the judges after securing her spot atop the safety diamond. Which alter ego will impress the judges most tonight? And who will be sent packing? Let’s go!

Follow along with our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” Season 1 Episode 3 recap below.

8:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz introduces judges will.i.am , Alanis Morissette , Grimes and Nick Lachey before another group of contestants audition to become the next generation’s digital superstar.

SEE All recaps for ‘Alter Ego’ Season 1

8:09 p.m. — The first alter ego up tonight is The Dawn Majesty . She’s a pink-skinned, blue-haired vixen who wants to bring forward parts of her true self that she’s neglected. The person behind this alter ego is Kaleia, a 33-year old from Orlando. Her experience in the music industry has had a lot of ups and downs. She is now going through a divorce and with a dawn comes a new beginning. The Dawn Majesty is singing “Confident” by Demi Lovato and confidence is exactly what she oozes. She’s got a lot of power in that voice with a rock edge that makes her exciting. Not only does she have a serious range, but this alter ego can shoot lasers out of her eyes! This is one of my favorite singers of the season! Nick bows down to the singer and compliments her energy and power. Grimes was enthralled by the performance and Alanis calls her a “feminist icon.” As the first performer of the night, The Dawn Majesty takes her place on the diamond.

8:19 p.m. — Now it’s time to meet the next alter ego, Kingston Sol . The person behind him is James, a 35-year old music minister in church. Using an alter ego allows him to “sing the hell” out of some songs he doesn’t always get the chance to perform. Kingston has big hair, a big grin and struts out in a Hawaiian-looking shirt. Grimes gets instant Meatloaf vibes. He says he’s all about “love and light” before singing “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton . Kingston has a smooth voice and I appreciate that he doesn’t sound just like the original artist. Pink hearts catapult from his body as he belts out this modern country classic. But is it enough to knock The Dawn Majesty off the diamond? Grimes doesn’t think so, but the other judges do so Kingston Sol takes his place on the diamond.

8:30 p.m. — Next up is Night Journey . Israa is a 19-year old from Dearborn Heights, Michigan and she needs her alter ego because she doesn’t fit the mold of a typical pop star. She’s a Lebanese-American singer-songwriter and people in her culture have told her she’s going to hell for singing pop music. Israa actually means Night Journey in Arabic and she wants to prove a Muslim girl can be a pop star. She tells the judges she’s from “the dark” and she’s here to shine her light. Night Journey is singing “This Town” by Niall Horan . Her voice is really pretty, it almost reminds me of Taylor Swift . She definitely has a gentle voice but she’s a great storyteller. Alanis, Grimes and Nick give her a standing ovation! Grimes calls it her favorite performance of the whole competition. Nick says she has wowed the audience with simplicity and storytelling, but he prefers Kingston Sol. Will agrees with Nick, but Alanis agrees with Grimes. It’s a tie! That means the audience must decide who owns the diamond. The audience decides Kingston Sol should stay on the diamond.

8:40 p.m. — The next alter ego on the stage is Nevaeh King . This is a true diva in every sense of the word, covered in diamonds and an elegant white gown. She admits to having a crush on Nick for a very long time before admitting she’s faced a lot of challenges in life, but this alter ego is what she sees in the mirror. Behind Nevaeh is Jay Miah, a 32-year old from Tampa Bay. Jay is a man, but many people think he’s a woman when he sings so becoming this glamour goddess is exciting. He is tackling the ultimate diva pop song, “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston . Nevaeh has a gorgeous tone, but everyone is waiting for that big power note and she nails it! Jaws drop and the audience rises while Will says, “Flawless!” Nick says he felt like she was singing directly to him. The judges decide Nevaeh should replace Kingston Sol on the diamond.

8:50 p.m. — Last up tonight is St. Luna and she is voiced by Sarah, a 21-year old from Berkeley, California. When Sarah was 12 she started modeling and it gave her a lot of body image issues. This show allows her to leave behind her image and create something completely new. St. Luna is a strong, confident woman with a punk edge. She’s singing “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse . I love the sultry, sexy tone of her voice and she chose a fantastic song. I wish the production of it wasn’t so heavily remixed, but it’s still a great performance. This was a great set of singers tonight! The judges decide to place St. Luna on the diamond and guarantee her a spot in the next round.

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for the audience to vote and the two alter egos with the most votes will advance. Then, the judges will choose one more to save and the remaining singer will be eliminated and revealed. The alter egos with the most votes are Nevaeh King and Kingston Sol. Next, the judges save Night Journey. That means The Dawn Majesty has been eliminated. Yikes! I think that was a mistake, but it’s time for her to sing one more time. She closes out the show with “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” and the judges might be regretting their decision after this. It’s absolutely beautiful and I love when Kaleia takes over and blows the roof off the place. The judges give her a standing ovation. I can’t believe they let her go! She was probably the best vocalist of the entire night. Alanis says, “There’s a unique place in hell for judges like us.”

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

‘Alter Ego’: Nick Lachey Breaks Down the Big Reveals in the Premiere

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Alter Ego, Season 1, Episode 1, “The Auditions Begin.”]. Fox’s newest singing competition has finally kicked off and Alter Ego is bringing something new to the genre with its unusual blend of tech and talent. In the series premiere on September 22, viewers...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Critics react to Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s reunion album, ‘Love for Sale,’ which is Bennett’s ‘final gift to the world’

Dance pop star Lady Gaga and legendary crooner Tony Bennett seemed like an odd combo when they teamed up for their 2014 collaboration album “Cheek to Cheek.” But it proved a successful match-up, topping the Billboard 200, certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and winning them a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Album. Now comes their followup “Love for Sale,” a collection of Cole Porter covers that is likely to be their last collaboration, and likely the last album that Bennett ever records since the beloved 95-year-old has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. What do critics think...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
montanarightnow.com

‘Alter Ego’ Judge Nick Lachey Previews ‘Powerful Combination’ of Tech & Talent

“There’s absolutely nothing like this that has ever been done on TV before,” Nick Lachey says of Fox’s new singing competition series Alter Ego. The show puts singers in motion caption suits to help create digital avatars that work as vehicles to deliver their voices to Lachey and his fellow judges, Alanis Morissette, will.i.am, and Grimes. Designed by the competitors themselves, these avatars serve as their Alter Egos and are visual representations of how they’d like to be seen.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 1 recap: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish, Skunk face double elimination [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The sixth season of “The Masked Singer” has finally arrived, with all of the judges (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger) and the host (Nick Cannon) back for another cycle of wild and wacky fun. This year features a roster of 16 secret celebrities wearing extravagant costumes who’ve been divided into two groups. Up first is Group A, which consists of Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. Each of them took the stage on Wednesday night, with the lowest two vote-getters being unmasked in front of America. That’s right, it was a shocking double elimination! SEE See all...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 2 recap: Searching for a digital pop star

Previously, on “Alter Ego”! Five unlikely singers gave voice to an alter ego of their own, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. Bernie Burns was eliminated and revealed to be Erny, a 17-year old crooner from New York. The top performer of the night was Dipper Scott, who was saved by the judges after securing his spot atop the safety diamond. Which alter ego will impress the judges most tonight? And who will be sent packing? Let’s go! Follow along with our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” Season 1 Episode 2 recap below. 8:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz introduces...
TV & VIDEOS
fox5atlanta.com

FOX’S wild new 'Alter Ego' features Atlanta singer

ATLANTA - "My name on the show is Queen Dynamite! So, get hype, Queen Dynamite!" Bow down to the new queen: Atlanta’s own Dasharra Bridges is part of a show so wild, it has to be seen to be believed. FOX’s "Alter Ego" is a competition show featuring twenty contestants...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Sarah
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
James
Person
Nick Lachey
Person
Niall Horan
fox29.com

‘Alter Ego’ will find its ‘first-ever digital pop star’, Host Rocsi Diaz says

LOS ANGELES - Lost dreams and second chances are reignited in "Alter Ego" — a new singing competition that is unlike anything the world has ever seen. The special two-night series premiere, which kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 22, brings talent and technology together to create the world’s first avatar singing competition.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘Legitimately nightmarish’: is Alter Ego the worst TV show of 2021?

More than perhaps any other television format, the singing competition has found itself in a state of accelerated progress. In quick succession, American Idol’s basic “We’ll tell you if you’re a good singer” premise gave way to The Voice’s “We’ll tell you if you’re a good singer without looking at you,” which in turn became The Masked Singer’s “We don’t care if you’re a good singer or not, because you’re a minor celebrity dressed up like a sentient banana.'”
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Alter Ego: Season Two? Has the FOX Competition TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Alter Ego is hosted by Rocsi Diaz with Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and will.i.am serving as judges. The show provides a different take on an old format by combining talent and motion capture technology. In this competition series, lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, the contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen. They help to create their own dream avatar to reinvent themselves while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology. In the first season, the contestants are The Dawn Majesty (Kaleia Ayelett), Queen Dynamite (Dasharra Bridges), Phoenix Embers (Danielle Cetani), Night Journey (Israa Darwich), The Loverboy (Anthony Flammia), Aster (Kaylee Franzen), Fern (Mia Cherise Hall), Misty Rose (Samaera Hirsch), St. Luna (Sarah Isen), Wolfgang Champagne (Matthew Lord), Nevaeh King (Jay Miah), Bernie Burns (Erny Nunez), Orlando Deville (Chase Padgett), Kingston Sol (James Paek), Wylie (Milton Patton [Yote]), Safara (Mariah Rosario [Riah Lena]), Seven (Kyara Tetreault), Dipper Scott (Jacob Thomsen [Calinoda]), Kai (Kobe Vang), and Siren (Mama Yaya [Yasmin Shawamreh]).
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ sneak peek video: Brittany Bree’s blind audition of The Weeknd cover earns rare 4-chair turn [WATCH]

Brittany Bree will soon be a name that all four “The Voice” coaches will be calling out. During the upcoming October 4 episode of NBC’s reality TV show, Brittany takes on The Weeknd‘s “Call Out My Name” for her blind audition and earns a rare four-chair turn from John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. After the superstar judges squabble amongst each other over who’d be the better coach, Brittany is given the impossible decision to pick which team she wants to join. Watch “The Voice” sneak peek video above. SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons Ariana is the first to...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alter Egos#Pop Music
tvseriesfinale.com

Alter Ego: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will capture the judges’ attention in the first season of the Alter Ego TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Alter Ego is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Alter Ego here.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Meet the Voice Behind Dipper Scott on 'Alter Ego'!

The FOX reality series Alter Ego is the next biggest game show to rise in popularity since landing on the network in September 2021. It’s a singing competition show where contestants are given the power to reinvent what they look like and perform their favorite songs using their dream avatars.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Meet the 20 Contestants of ‘Alter Ego’s First Season Before They Hit the Stage

The time has finally come! FOX announced the contestants for their first season of Alter Ego. This futuristic talent competition show is finally ready to share who will be competing behind the Egos. Alter Ego premieres September 22 right after The Masked Singer. Make sure you don’t miss the premiere of this new series!
TV SHOWS
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: 13 Taylor Swift songs you should give a second chance

In my opinion, Taylor Swift is one of the most prolific artists of the century. Between being an activist, artist and icon, it’s easy to overlook some of her songs. Here is a list of 13 tunes – her favorite number – that deserve more love and consideration:. “It’s Nice...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

Fox's Singing Competition 'Alter Ego' Has a CGI Twist

Fox’s new show Alter Ego gives timid singers a chance at a $100k cash prize. This singing competition has them sharing their insecurities, hardships, and more to create a genuine connection with their audience. Article continues below advertisement. But there’s a twist: They’re using avatars to hide their identity. Think...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox5 KVVU

Nick Lachey on judging 'Alter Ego'

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can catch Nick Lachey as a judge on the new FOX singing competition "Alter Ego." He talked to MORE FOX5 at the iHeart Festival about why it's unlike anything you've ever seen. Lachey said, "You know, I'll be honest. I went into the whole experience...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KEDM

'Ted Lasso' Recap, Season 2, Episode 10: Love And Death

Rebecca copes with the death of her father and tries to figure out what to do about her new relationship with Sam. Ted walks himself through a panic attack with Dr. Sharon's help. And Jamie surprises Keeley with a confession. Play-By-Play. Rebecca. Sam and Rebecca have been fooling around for...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
917
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy