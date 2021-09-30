‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 3 recap: Alanis Morissette says judges deserve ‘unique place in hell’ after elimination

Previously , on “ Alter Ego “! Five unlikely singers gave voice to an alter ego of their own, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. Kai was eliminated and revealed to be Kobe Vang , a 23-year old from Wisconsin. The top performer of the night was Aster, who was saved by the judges after securing her spot atop the safety diamond. Which alter ego will impress the judges most tonight? And who will be sent packing? Let’s go!

8:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz introduces judges will.i.am , Alanis Morissette , Grimes and Nick Lachey before another group of contestants audition to become the next generation’s digital superstar.

8:09 p.m. — The first alter ego up tonight is The Dawn Majesty . She’s a pink-skinned, blue-haired vixen who wants to bring forward parts of her true self that she’s neglected. The person behind this alter ego is Kaleia, a 33-year old from Orlando. Her experience in the music industry has had a lot of ups and downs. She is now going through a divorce and with a dawn comes a new beginning. The Dawn Majesty is singing “Confident” by Demi Lovato and confidence is exactly what she oozes. She’s got a lot of power in that voice with a rock edge that makes her exciting. Not only does she have a serious range, but this alter ego can shoot lasers out of her eyes! This is one of my favorite singers of the season! Nick bows down to the singer and compliments her energy and power. Grimes was enthralled by the performance and Alanis calls her a “feminist icon.” As the first performer of the night, The Dawn Majesty takes her place on the diamond.

8:19 p.m. — Now it’s time to meet the next alter ego, Kingston Sol . The person behind him is James, a 35-year old music minister in church. Using an alter ego allows him to “sing the hell” out of some songs he doesn’t always get the chance to perform. Kingston has big hair, a big grin and struts out in a Hawaiian-looking shirt. Grimes gets instant Meatloaf vibes. He says he’s all about “love and light” before singing “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton . Kingston has a smooth voice and I appreciate that he doesn’t sound just like the original artist. Pink hearts catapult from his body as he belts out this modern country classic. But is it enough to knock The Dawn Majesty off the diamond? Grimes doesn’t think so, but the other judges do so Kingston Sol takes his place on the diamond.

8:30 p.m. — Next up is Night Journey . Israa is a 19-year old from Dearborn Heights, Michigan and she needs her alter ego because she doesn’t fit the mold of a typical pop star. She’s a Lebanese-American singer-songwriter and people in her culture have told her she’s going to hell for singing pop music. Israa actually means Night Journey in Arabic and she wants to prove a Muslim girl can be a pop star. She tells the judges she’s from “the dark” and she’s here to shine her light. Night Journey is singing “This Town” by Niall Horan . Her voice is really pretty, it almost reminds me of Taylor Swift . She definitely has a gentle voice but she’s a great storyteller. Alanis, Grimes and Nick give her a standing ovation! Grimes calls it her favorite performance of the whole competition. Nick says she has wowed the audience with simplicity and storytelling, but he prefers Kingston Sol. Will agrees with Nick, but Alanis agrees with Grimes. It’s a tie! That means the audience must decide who owns the diamond. The audience decides Kingston Sol should stay on the diamond.

8:40 p.m. — The next alter ego on the stage is Nevaeh King . This is a true diva in every sense of the word, covered in diamonds and an elegant white gown. She admits to having a crush on Nick for a very long time before admitting she’s faced a lot of challenges in life, but this alter ego is what she sees in the mirror. Behind Nevaeh is Jay Miah, a 32-year old from Tampa Bay. Jay is a man, but many people think he’s a woman when he sings so becoming this glamour goddess is exciting. He is tackling the ultimate diva pop song, “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston . Nevaeh has a gorgeous tone, but everyone is waiting for that big power note and she nails it! Jaws drop and the audience rises while Will says, “Flawless!” Nick says he felt like she was singing directly to him. The judges decide Nevaeh should replace Kingston Sol on the diamond.

8:50 p.m. — Last up tonight is St. Luna and she is voiced by Sarah, a 21-year old from Berkeley, California. When Sarah was 12 she started modeling and it gave her a lot of body image issues. This show allows her to leave behind her image and create something completely new. St. Luna is a strong, confident woman with a punk edge. She’s singing “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse . I love the sultry, sexy tone of her voice and she chose a fantastic song. I wish the production of it wasn’t so heavily remixed, but it’s still a great performance. This was a great set of singers tonight! The judges decide to place St. Luna on the diamond and guarantee her a spot in the next round.

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for the audience to vote and the two alter egos with the most votes will advance. Then, the judges will choose one more to save and the remaining singer will be eliminated and revealed. The alter egos with the most votes are Nevaeh King and Kingston Sol. Next, the judges save Night Journey. That means The Dawn Majesty has been eliminated. Yikes! I think that was a mistake, but it’s time for her to sing one more time. She closes out the show with “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” and the judges might be regretting their decision after this. It’s absolutely beautiful and I love when Kaleia takes over and blows the roof off the place. The judges give her a standing ovation. I can’t believe they let her go! She was probably the best vocalist of the entire night. Alanis says, “There’s a unique place in hell for judges like us.”

