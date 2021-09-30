Agonizing choices as Dems debate shrinking health care pie

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”

