CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Fernandez scores 3rd goal in 4 games, Red Bulls tie Union

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cCTk23V00

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored his third goal in four games and the New York Red Bulls tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night.

New York (11-8-7) extended its undefeated streak to four games. Philadelphia (10-7-9) had its two-game winning streak end.

Fernandez scored in the 37th by settling a pass from Cristian Cásseres Jr. while being surrounded by three defenders, and curving a shot inside the post.

Fernandez also scored Saturday, giving the Red Bulls a 1-0 win over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Sergio Santos scored for Philadelphia in the 17th minute. Jamiro Monteiro’s corner kick got through a crowd in front of the goal and Santos redirected it with his knee.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Klimala scores on penalty kick in 102nd, Red Bulls tie NYCFC

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored on a penalty kick in the 102nd minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 1-1 draw against New York City FC on Wednesday night. Klimala’s goal was the latest ever in a MLS regular-season match. The penalty kick was awarded following a lengthy video review that ruled Maxime Chanot handled a shot by Klimala in the box. Chanot was sent off for his second yellow card, and Klimala sent goalkeeper Sean Johnson diving the wrong way to tie it for the Red Bulls (7-11-6).
MLS
CBS San Francisco

Dream Season Extends Into Playoffs For Giants Star Brandon Crawford

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — No one could have faulted Brandon Crawford for being a little anxious when the San Francisco Giants broke training camp last spring. He was heading into the final year of his contract and the team appeared heading toward a rebuilding season after showing signs of aging from the squads that won World Series crowns in 2010, 2012 and 2014. But even Crawford couldn’t have imagine how this dream season would unfold. Spectacular plays have been Crawford’s signature all season long at age 34 as he helped lead the the Giants to the NL West crown. Crawford...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristian Cásseres Jr.
Person
Omir Fernandez
Person
Jamiro Monteiro
abc7ny.com

Patryk Klimala scores late as Red Bulls earn draw with NYCFC

Patryk Klimala converted a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for the New York Red Bulls against the visiting New York City FC on Wednesday. New York was assessed the penalty kick after video review confirmed City defender Maxime Chanot got...
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

KEYS TO THE GAME, pres. by TriHonda Dealers: NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls

This Saturday the New York Red Bulls visit NYCFC at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m ET. Here are the Keys to the Game, presented by TriHonda Dealers:. Klimala with Three Goals and an Assist in Four Matches. The Red Devil, Patrik Klimala, continues with his impressive scoring...
MLS
jerseysportingnews.com

Red Bulls Earn Dramatic Tie with NYCFC, Thanks to Late VAR Luck

As the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC players took the field at Red Bull Arena for the first Hudson River Derby of the 2021 MLS Season, a crowd of 16,000 strong provided an electric atmosphere. Red Bulls fans had a chance for their team to earn some pride back for having a 7-11-5 record with all the expectations of a successful Europa League manager, Gerhard Struber taking charge before the season began.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Harrison#Ap#The New York Red Bulls#The Red Bulls
chatsports.com

City 0-1 Red Bulls: Fernandez is hometown hero in The Bronx

There’s still a ways to go, but in a matter of eight days the mood around the New York Red Bulls season has taken a 180. Bronx native Omir Fernandez buried a Kyle Duncan cutback in the first half to give the Red Bulls an emotional 1-0 derby victory over cross-town rivals New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. With three positive results in a row for Gerhard Struber’s Red Bulls, Fernandez’s second goal of the year appears to turn the page on the team’s nightmare late summer form. The Red Bulls still sit seven points out of the final playoff spot, but with games in hand, a little over a month left to play, and a recovered confidence.
MLS
newsbrig.com

Red Bulls clip struggling NYCFC

Omir Fernandez scored a goal, Carlos Miguel Coronel had four saves and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. Kyle Duncan slipped an entry pass between the legs of a defender to the center of the area where Fernandez put away a first-timer to give the Red Bulls (8-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.
MLS
chatsports.com

Report: Salah scores 100th league goal but Reds held at Brentford

Mohamed Salah scored a record-breaking goal but Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Brentford in a pulsating clash at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening. Ethan Pinnock put The Bees in front on 27 minutes when he tapped in at the back post following a free-kick routine from the hosts, but Diogo Jota levelled soon after with a close-range header from a Jordan Henderson cross.
PREMIER LEAGUE
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake struggling to score goals in seven-game winless streak

The Prior Lake boys soccer team must feel like there’s a wall in front of the goal. The Lakers are in a tough offensive drought, having been shut out in seven straight contests, including their first four South Suburban Conference games. Prior Lake has been blanked in their last three...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
newyorkcitynews.net

Red Bulls attempt to keep playoff hopes alive vs. Union

The Philadelphia Union are in contention for the second and third seed in the Eastern Conference, and a little bit of help and success on the road might help them get there. The New York Red Bulls are still trying to climb out of their hole that could end their run of 11 straight playoff appearances.
MLS
jerseysportingnews.com

Red Bulls single goal takes down NYCFC in the Bronx

It has been over five years since the New York Red Bulls earned a victory against their Blue rivals in the Big Ballpark in the Bronx. Since the seven-goal clean sheet Red Wedding, the Red Bulls have either earned a point or lost all of the points. After 90 minutes of hard-fought action and determination, the team in Red team got the win with a one goal to nil victory.
MLS
talesbuzz.com

Red Bulls tie Union to extend unbeaten streak to four

Omir Fernandez scored his third goal in four games and the New York Red Bulls tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night in Harrison, N.J. New York (11-8-7) extended its undefeated streak to four games. Philadelphia (10-7-9) had its two-game winning streak end. Fernandez scored in the 37th by...
MLS
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Union visit the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play

Philadelphia Union (10-7-8) vs. New York Red Bulls (8-11-6) LINE: New York +121, Philadelphia +225, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls play the Philadelphia Union in conference action. The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home....
MLS
chatsports.com

Red Bulls Tactical Sips: Philadelphia Union

Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. Claiming four points during a de facto Derby Week is a positive step for a group that was lacking answers for much of the season. The postseason is likely out of reach for Gerhard Struber and company, but, at this stage, there was never much hope, just a fool’s hope. Nevertheless, the grinding schedule continues. Pride is at stake and, perhaps, a spot on next year’s roster.
SPORTS
newyorkredbulls.com

MATCH PREVIEW, pres. by Honda: Red Bulls Host Philadelphia Union for Third Meeting of the 2021 Season

HARRISON, N.J. (September 28, 2021) –The New York Red Bulls (8-11-6, 30 points) host Philadelphia Union (10-7-8, 38 points) for the third meeting of the 2021 season between the two clubs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MSG, MSG GO, and New York Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish via TuneIn, the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

600K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy