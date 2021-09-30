CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man uses trash can to trap alligator

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilitary vet captures six-foot alligator from woman's yard. (WESH, ROY BONILLA, CNN via CNN Wire)

www.wfsb.com

The Ledger

In viral video, Florida man catches alligator in trash can. Fish & Wildlife says call the experts

If you see an alligator in Florida, please, don't use a garbage can to catch it. So says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. In a viral video posted Tuesday, 26-year-old Eugene Bozzi of Mount Dora approached an alligator on his driveway with an open trash container, scooped it up and closed the lid. Bozzi then released the gator minutes later in a nearby pond.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida man ‘wins the internet’ after trapping alligator in trash bin

The internet is celebrating a Florida dad after he treated an alligator like garbage.Abdul Gene Malik of Mt Dora, Florida was seen in a video on Tuesday capturing a live alligator in a trash bin.The struggle took almost a full minute as Mr Malik pushed the horizontal bin toward the gator, open end first, as the predator hissed and backed away.Once he’d gotten close enough, Mr Malik cleverly snapped the lid on the gator’s head, apparently stunning it. With the creature part of the way in, the Florida man then lifted the can upright and shut it, trapping the reptile...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Alligator#Wesh#Cnn Wire
Click10.com

Florida man uses Army training, traps gator in trash bin

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A U.S. Army veteran used his combat training — and time well spent watching “Animal Planet” — to fight off a gator outside his Central Florida home Tuesday. As seen in a video going viral online, Eugene Bozzi of Mount Dora made the most of a...
FLORIDA STATE
963xke.com

Holy Crap – Watch a Florida Man Trap an Alligator in a Trash Bin

Holy crap – this guy is really something. We can’t confirm but it has been reported that he is a veteran (so, perhaps that’s where these skills come from??) Anyway, vet or not, this very brave Florida man used a large trash bin to capture an alligator that was in front of a house.
FLORIDA STATE
